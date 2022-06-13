Braelon Green plans to visit Kansas
On Just 1st, Braelon Green, the 6-foot-3, 173-pound shooting guard from Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., took a giant step forward in his recruitment. With double-digit scholarship offers o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news