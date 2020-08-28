JayhawkSlant - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield cuts his list

One of the most talented and versatile prospects in the 2022 class, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has begun to speed things pertaining to his ongoing recruitment. The five-star junior has decided to cut his school list and also has an eye on a potential commitment date.

A 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward that can play all over the floor, Huntley-Hatfield has been among the few found in the 2022 class that has led a high-major recruitment dating back to his freshman year. After hearing from a bevy of national powers, Huntley-Hatfield has trimmed his list to a group of eight that consists of Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Cutting his list so early in the process, to go along with potential rumors of a reclassification into the 2021 class, might make some believe that a move up a year would be in the cards. That is not the case, at least for now, with Huntley-Hatfield.