JayhawkSlant - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield cuts his list

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield cuts his list
One of the most talented and versatile prospects in the 2022 class, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has begun to speed things pertaining to his ongoing recruitment. The five-star junior has decided to cut his school list and also has an eye on a potential commitment date.
A 6-foot-9, 220-pound power forward that can play all over the floor, Huntley-Hatfield has been among the few found in the 2022 class that has led a high-major recruitment dating back to his freshman year. After hearing from a bevy of national powers, Huntley-Hatfield has trimmed his list to a group of eight that consists of Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Cutting his list so early in the process, to go along with potential rumors of a reclassification into the 2021 class, might make some believe that a move up a year would be in the cards. That is not the case, at least for now, with Huntley-Hatfield.
“No reclassification right now and there is no timetable for it,” he told Rivals.com. “I am just going to see how I perform this season and how everything pans out but I want to commit on my little sister’s birthday on January 21.”
Huntley-Hatfield is a tremendous prospect that possesses the requisite talent, size, and upside that will make him a promising target beyond the college level. For now, the Tennessee native must continue to refine various portions of his game but he is someone that can score inside and out, is an above average athlete, and with the appropriate attention, develop into an excellent, multi-positional defender in the half-court setting.
Many believed that Huntley-Hatfield was due to end up at Kentucky but with the Wildcats not making his final seven, things are much more open than previously believed. Ole Miss has already brought him to campus in the official variety as the B-Maze product will continue to keep is recruitment alive until a potential decision in January.