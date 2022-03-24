Brantley plans to visit, Alejos on picking Kansas

The Kansas coaches have been bringing in a steady flow of visitors during the spring season and they have ranged from multiple classes.

This weekend they are expected to have prospects on campus from the 2023 and 2024 class to watch practice and meet with the coaches after.

One of the visitors expected is Logan Brantley from Cherry Creek, Colo. Brantley confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will make the trip east.

Brantley, a linebacker, has been talking to Scott Fuchs and Chris Simpson from the KU staff. Fuchs recruits Colorado and Simpson coaches the linebackers.

“Kansas has a great program with really good coaches that care during the recruiting process talking with you often really building that relationship getting to know you as a person and not just a football player,” he said. “Some of the coaches I talk to the most are Coach Simpson my position coach at linebacker and Coach Fuchs that recruits out of Denver.”

Brantley holds several offers including Kansas, Arizona, UNLV, Wyoming among others. He is looking forward to his trip to Lawrence.

“On this visit I’m looking forward to meeting the coach’s and getting a chance to meet them in person and build my relationship further with them,” Brantley said. “Also, somewhere that really fits my play style learning more on what defense they run and being able to see how my future could be a success in the Jayhawks program.”