Brantley plans to visit, Alejos on picking Kansas
The Kansas coaches have been bringing in a steady flow of visitors during the spring season and they have ranged from multiple classes.
This weekend they are expected to have prospects on campus from the 2023 and 2024 class to watch practice and meet with the coaches after.
One of the visitors expected is Logan Brantley from Cherry Creek, Colo. Brantley confirmed to Jayhawk Slant he will make the trip east.
Brantley, a linebacker, has been talking to Scott Fuchs and Chris Simpson from the KU staff. Fuchs recruits Colorado and Simpson coaches the linebackers.
“Kansas has a great program with really good coaches that care during the recruiting process talking with you often really building that relationship getting to know you as a person and not just a football player,” he said. “Some of the coaches I talk to the most are Coach Simpson my position coach at linebacker and Coach Fuchs that recruits out of Denver.”
Brantley holds several offers including Kansas, Arizona, UNLV, Wyoming among others. He is looking forward to his trip to Lawrence.
“On this visit I’m looking forward to meeting the coach’s and getting a chance to meet them in person and build my relationship further with them,” Brantley said. “Also, somewhere that really fits my play style learning more on what defense they run and being able to see how my future could be a success in the Jayhawks program.”
While the staff has focused on building their recruiting board for the future, they are still looking at players in the 2022 class. They still have a few scholarships remaining for the current class and will continue to build with local prospects.
Most recently they landed a verbal commitment from Tylan Alejos who will join the program as a preferred walk on this summer.
Alejos, a running back from Topeka High, had offers at several local colleges but decided to play at the division one level.
“What stood out to me were that it’s all about family up there making everyone feel welcomed,” Alejos said. “The facilities were amazing some of the best I’ve seen.”
Last season Alejos rushed for 1300 yards and combined for 1605 all-purpose yards while scoring touchdowns.
He will join his former teammate Ky Thomas at Kansas. The two shared conversations about the program.
“Ky told me that KU was the place to be, and he was right,” Alejos said. “Ever since he came on campus, they have showed him nothing but love and they treat me the same way when I’m there.”
During his visit he met with running back coach Jonathan Wallace, and after the visit he knew what his future would be.
“Meeting Coach Wallace just made me more sure that KU was the place I wanted to be,” he said. “It feels like the right the decision for me and my family and no other place I’d rather be its home.”