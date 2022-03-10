Braun, Lightfoot talk Big 12 quarterfinal triumph over West Virginia

Feeding off the early ejection of West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, No. 1 seeded Kansas had all the momentum Thursday afternoon in the Big 12 quarterfinal.

The 24-point margin of victory is the best in KU's conference tourney history since 2013. (Texas Tech)

Outrebounding the No. 9 seeded Mountaineers 48-27, the Jayhawks exercised their typical transition scoring edge, posting 18 second-chance points and 16 fastbreak points.

Junior Christian Braun flew all over the floor for KU, picking up his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 14 career-high rebounds. Braun said playing within their usual M.O. was key.

"I think we did a really good job," Braun said. "I think we did a better job of rebounding, early on we were good at it and I know Dajuan (Harris) did a really good job of passing the ball. We did a good job in transition. That's when we play our best, is normally when we're getting out and running it."

But it isn't to say Kansas didn't battle some hiccups. When senior David McCormack signaled some foot challenges on the floor, super senior Mitch Lightfoot said when there's a role to fill, you fill it.

"It's next man up," Lightfoot said. "Enabling him to take some time is a big thing. On days when we are going to be our best, when he's playing his best, enabling him to be his best is my job."

Ahead by 22 walking into the locker room, Lightfoot said it was a good change of pace to have his team in a rhythm and build some space between themselves and the competition.

"The confidence is big," Lightfoot said "We got everybody out there and I think the majority of the guys scored so that's good to have them see the ball go in. We're ready to go to the next game and we're focused on that."