Combo guards Issac "Mackey" McBride and Christian Braun have each signed a National Letter of Intent to play men's basketball at the University of Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday, the first day of the signing period.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, McBride has rewritten the record book at Baptist Preparatory School. In guiding Baptist Prep to three straight state championships, McBride set the school's single-season scoring record with 707 points his sophomore year in 2016-17. As a junior, he broke his own mark by scoring 883 points in 2017-18, which included a school-record 46-point game. In that, McBride averaged 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 2017-18.

"Issac, who we all call Mackey, can play point but he's a combo guard who can score," Self said. "When you watch him, you are so impressed with his range, quickness and explosiveness and his ability to elevate on his shot. We see him as a guy that can come in and obviously give us depth on perimeter shooting. He is a guy that can just score the ball. We haven't had too many here like that, a natural scorer. He's a combo guard that can jump up and make a shot wherever he is on the court."

McBride is a two-time all-state selection and was the most valuable player of the last two state tournaments his sophomore and junior seasons. A four-star recruit who is ranked 109 by Rivals.com, McBride is the highest ranked player in the state of Arkansas. He plays AAU basketball for the Arkansas Hawks.

"We saw him play in Las Vegas this summer with his AAU team. It was the first time we had ever seen him play," Self said. "He played against a team with two top-five players in their respective class and he dominated the game. We watched him a few more times at that event and offered him right after that event, after seeing him play about five times."



