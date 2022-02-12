Braun, Wilson, and Clemence talk home win over Oklahoma
Challenged late by the Oklahoma offense, No. 8 Kansas leaned on junior Christian Braun and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson Saturday afternoon to pull off the win in the final minute(s).
But even with the duo’s support, the Jayhawks came on the verge of disaster when both, Wilson (22) and Braun (18), missed critical free throws in crunch time to allow the Sooners to sneak within 1 point (70-69) with 0:17 remaining.
Braun believed he was on the right track up until the end, even after scooping up OU senior Jordan Goldwire’s last-second 2-point jumper to secure the win.
“I was pretty confident until I missed every free throw,” Braun said with a smile.
“But you know we finished the job,” he added. “And it's important to get wins, especially at home so we protect the home court and if we do that, I think we can win the conference.”
The late-game pressure is nothing new to Wilson though, who acknowledged there was a second wind to this Kansas team in the second half.
“We were dead at the start of the game,” Wilson said. “And I think what our team does best is running in transition. When we do that, it just ignites everybody, gets the crowd going, and we get our momentum.”
Welcome back Zach
After fighting off a broken toe injury, freshman forward Zach Clemence returned to the floor for the first time since Jan. 8 at Texas Tech.
Clemence knocked down a three-point jumper with 7:00 to go in the second half and fetched 3 total rebounds against the Sooners. He said the extensive break had an impact on him coming into Saturday
“Honestly just being out four weeks really gets to you,” Clemence said. “So when I got back in, it was like playing basketball for the first time, it felt good.”
The second-half spark from Clemence was just what the doctor ordered, according to teammate Braun.
“It was a big shot,” Braun said. “It was more important that he came in and guarded Groves (in) pick and pop. He came in and was super confident, so we knew when he took the shot, he was gonna hit it. That’s his favorite shot being popped from the top of the key.”
Taking some of the weight of Agbaji
It’s no secret Oklahoma came into the game looking to shut down Kansas’ main scoring threat, Ochai Agbaji. The senior averaged 20+ points in 34.7 minutes coming into the OU matchup.
Agbaji battled some wrist irritation in the second half and relied on Wilson and Braun to pick up the slack. Wilson believes it’s important to carry their weight and not overload their teammate moving forward.
“I mean there’s a lot of times where people are just face guarding,” Wilson said. “And (they’re) not even worried about the other people on the court, so it’s our job to step up and make the right plays.”
Braun agreed with his teammate and emphasized setting up better looks.
“We’ve got to set more screens for him and get him open,” Braun said.
Braun continued: “We’ve got to do a better job of getting Ochai the shots, (because) that's what's good for our team: when he shoots the ball. Jalen and I got to do a better job of just screening him open. We're going to do a better job working hard to get him shots and when we do that, it’s going to be tough for a team to chase him around again.”
