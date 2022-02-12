Braun, Wilson, and Clemence talk home win over Oklahoma

Challenged late by the Oklahoma offense, No. 8 Kansas leaned on junior Christian Braun and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson Saturday afternoon to pull off the win in the final minute(s).

But even with the duo’s support, the Jayhawks came on the verge of disaster when both, Wilson (22) and Braun (18), missed critical free throws in crunch time to allow the Sooners to sneak within 1 point (70-69) with 0:17 remaining.

Braun believed he was on the right track up until the end, even after scooping up OU senior Jordan Goldwire’s last-second 2-point jumper to secure the win.

“I was pretty confident until I missed every free throw,” Braun said with a smile.

“But you know we finished the job,” he added. “And it's important to get wins, especially at home so we protect the home court and if we do that, I think we can win the conference.”

The late-game pressure is nothing new to Wilson though, who acknowledged there was a second wind to this Kansas team in the second half.

“We were dead at the start of the game,” Wilson said. “And I think what our team does best is running in transition. When we do that, it just ignites everybody, gets the crowd going, and we get our momentum.”