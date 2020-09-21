JayhawkSlant - Braylin Pressley getting attention from KU coaches, Chris Harris

“It was a blessing to get the offer, but it was also surreal,” Pressley said. “It was the first day coaches could talk to me. The offer from Kansas was very unexpected. But when I got it, I was very, happy. Some of the coaches recruited my brother so I knew them.”

This time they have offered Braylin Pressley , an electric all-purpose player. They offered Pressley a scholarship on the first day of September.

Kansas has had good luck recruiting Bixby, Okla. NFL All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris came from Bixby, and the Kansas coaches are searching that area again for another prospect.

He also got extra attention from Harris, who is currently with the San Diego Chargers. When Pressley posted on social media he was offered by the Jayhawks, Harris responded telling him to pick KU.

“It was definitely a little bit of a shocker,” Pressley said. “My family knows him. When he comes back in for his football camp we always go help. That was pretty, cool to have a fellow Spartan, trying to get me to Kansas. Obviously that's a school I'm very interested in going to look at. I thought it was very cool for him to take some time out of his day and tweet to me.”

Pressley said he has heard from several Kansas coaches.

“I've talked to Coach Jones and he's probably one of the coaches I've talked to the most,” Pressley said. “Coach Eargle reached out to me and I've talked to Coach Les Miles. All the coaches really check up on me. So, I have a pretty, good relationship with all the coaches down there. Coach Dearmon is another that has checked up on me.”

Pressley is looking into academics and that will play a big part in deciding on a school. He also said he wants to play for coaches who can develop him and prepare him for the next level.

He holds offers from Kansas and Memphis and has been getting a lot of interest from other schools.

“I'm hearing from OSU quite a bit,” he said. “OSU, Kansas, Memphis, and Oregon State has sent me some stuff. New Mexico and Army have sent me quite a bit of things. I've talked to talked to Iowa state a little bit, as well as Kansas State a little bit.”