Published Dec 2, 2024
Breakdown: Jayhawks land four-star portal back in Leshon Williams
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

The Jayhawks have landed a commitment from one of the top running backs in the transfer portal.

Iowa's Leshon Williams has flipped his original commitment from Memphis to Kansas on Monday. Williams led Iowa in rushing in 2023 and we have the latest what his commitment means and why he fits in the KU offense.

LINK: Commitment Breakdown- Leshon Williams commits to Kansas

Advertisement

Last day for 75% off Cyber Monday PROMO

Today is the last day to get 75% off our Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal. It is the deepest discount offered on our promotions.

CLICK HERE to take advantage of the offer