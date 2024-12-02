Breakdown: Jayhawks land four-star portal back in Leshon Williams

The Jayhawks have landed a commitment from one of the top running backs in the transfer portal.
Iowa's Leshon Williams has flipped his original commitment from Memphis to Kansas on Monday. Williams led Iowa in rushing in 2023 and we have the latest what his commitment means and why he fits in the KU offense.
LINK: Commitment Breakdown- Leshon Williams commits to Kansas
