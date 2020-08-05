JayhawkSlant - Breakdown: Jayhawks land Kameron Grays

Kameron Grays had early offers from Auburn, Florida State, Missouri and several others schools. But it was the Alabama connection with Brent Dearmon and Chevis Jackson that helped lure him to Kansas.

On Tuesday afternoon Grays gave a verbal commitment to Kansas after a virtual tour on Tuesday.

This is a big pick-up for the Jayhawks and we break it down in our commitment analysis and talk about why he projects to a different position than what his Hudl film shows.

