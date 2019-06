We caught up with Rivals.com National Analyst Eric Bossi to get his take on what the Jalen Wilson commitment means for the program.

Bossi gives us his analysis and scouting report on Wilson and takes a closer at the Jayhawks roster for the 2019-20 season.

With the summer news of players staying and the recent additions Bossi hints this is a Final Four type line-up.

Read Bossi's full breakdown: Bossi Breaks Down Wilson Commit and Roster