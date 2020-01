JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a complete breakdown of the current Big 12 standings.

Baylor: 6-0; 16-1

Wins: Texas, @ Texas Tech, @ Kansas, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma State, Oklahoma

Losses: NA

Remaining Schedule: @ Florida, @ Iowa State, TCU, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, @ Texas, West Virginia, @ Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State, @ TCU, Texas Tech, @ West Virginia





Kansas: 5-1; 15-3

Wins: West Virginia, @ Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, @ Texas, Kansas State

Losses: Baylor

Remaining Schedule: Tennessee, @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas, @ TCU, @ West Virginia, Oklahoma, Iowa State, @ Baylor, Oklahoma State, @ Kansas State, TCU, @ Texas Tech





West Virginia: 4-2; 15-2

Wins: @ Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, Texas

Losses: @ Kansas, @ Kansas State

Remaining Schedule: Missouri, @ Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, @ Oklahoma, Kansas, @ Baylor, Oklahoma State, @ TCU, @ Texas, Oklahoma, @ Iowa State, Baylor





TCU: 4-2; 13-5

Wins: Iowa State, @ Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Losses: @ West Virginia, @ Oklahoma

Remaining Schedule: @ Arkansas, Texas, @ Baylor, @ Oklahoma State, Kansas, @ Texas Tech, Kansas State, @ Texas, West Virginia, @ Iowa State, Baylor, @ Kansas, Oklahoma