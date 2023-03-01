Self: Well, I'll be honest with you. I always envisioned us having good years, so I've never not envisioned us having a good year. I think this year's league is better that it's probably not surprising after we got into the year. But if you told me before the year that this team would do what they've done this year and accomplished what they've accomplished so far this year, I would've said that probably would've been a little bit of a reach. We're 6-4 and we got to go run off seven in a row to put us in position to win to get at least a share of it. So that didn't seem very likely at that time. But the kids are tough, and they find a way to win even when we're not very good. And that was certainly what happened tonight.

We didn't guard them very well for the vast majority of the second half, but we still couldn't make perimeter shots. And we took them, kept taking them, and then finally we just drove it and got to the free throw line. It was a great night. It was a great win. You got to win games like that. But certainly, I think it was a... Guys felt a little different pressure tonight being senior night and also playing for a championship.

I know the players (are exhausted). I'm exhausted. That was a high-pressured game. A lot of self-inflicted pressure. We played so loose, early, too loose. We shot all the balls from the perimeter and then we missed them. I told them at the end, the basket probably got about the size of what you shoot at in state fair. This ball barely fit inside the goal. So, first half we were up nine, it could have been less because they shot it poorly, but it could have been 17 real easy too. And the second half, they played much, much better offensively.

On the play McCullar had a layup to give you a three-point lead, does that signify the grittiness of your team…

Self: I got to go back and see it, but has there been a more competitive play that I can remember? That was great. We had a play at Baylor one time where he got four or five offensive rebounds in a row and made a play. But it wasn't at game point, and it certainly wasn't for the stakes as high as what they are here but that that's about a competitiveness play as I've had. I was just hoping we get a jump ball because Arrow was ours and we could never get a hold of it. And Kevin went after the ball with two hands. And that basically signifies, as much as anything, that that's how he steals the ball. He doesn't steal the ball by deflecting it and running to it or... He steals the ball by actually taking it. And that was a prime example. He just went and took it. Great play.

You've been a part of numerous big 12 championship teams but what are you going to remember most about this team and this night…

Self: Well, the night to me, of course, it was a fun night because we won. But we've had more relaxing and probably more enjoyable evenings of the times that we've had senior night here. That was a pretty stressful senior night tonight. But I'll remember this team as, whether it's true or not and who knows how to all play out in the end, but college basketball probably hadn't seen the league better than the Big 12 is this year in a long time. And for this team to put themselves in the position they are after everything we lost last year and being able to turn the page when everybody's patting you on the back and telling you how great it is and all that stuff and basically to forget the pass and only focus on the future, that tells you this team's pretty special. And J-Will, he deserves a lot of credit for that.

You've already talked a little about it, but what does it mean personally to win 17 out of 20 big 12 titles…

Self: Well, I would say for me personally is it's probably, it's a pretty good market consistency. The league's so good and it's been good for a long time. If you win the league, you're going to be in the conversation for being one of the better teams in America. And that's always a goal, is to be in the game. And league winners at this level, automatically puts you in the game where maybe you could go do something special. So, it doesn't mean anything as far as having a great year. All it does is ensure that we've had a good year. Now you got to go make good great, and then you got to make great special. And we're a long ways away from doing that. Yeah.

I'm just curious, will you watch Texas TCU tomorrow? Tomorrow night…

Self: Probably with a cocktail in my hand. And yeah, I probably will. Yeah, of course we'll watch it. Yeah, I don't know that we have to have as big a rooting interest, but of course we'd watch it. But Texas had a great season. Rodney's done an unbelievable job. But we don't want to have to share. And certainly, with the win tonight, they put themself in a situation to celebrate just like we did tonight. So yeah, we'll watch it with interest, no question.