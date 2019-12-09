“Coach Jones is cool,” Scott said. “He's a funny man. He's from the Dallas area, so he knows everything that goes on down here. He connected with my pops. He’s a good man.”

“Coach Jones and Coach Ekeler came down,” Scott said. “It was good. We just talked about everything and how the transition would go when I get there and all of that.”

Last week the Jayhawks highest-rated recruit got a visit from the Kansas coaching staff. Assistant coaches Emmett Jones and Mike Ekeler met with Brennon Scott and his family at his house.

The Kansas commit also received some good news after his season ended when he found out he was be selected to play in the Offense-Defense Bowl.

Scott, a four-star prospect, said it will make up for having his season coming to a faster end than he hoped.

“My season ended a little bit too early for me,” he said. “So, it will be good to take a trip to Miami and play in that game. I've got to give God the glory. But it felt good, my time getting recognized and all that. I never want to be too over the top about it but it's always good for your talent to be recognized.”

Scott has taken a laid-back approach when it comes to getting his names in the headlines. He tries to let his play on the field speak for itself.

When it came to picking the Jayhawks, Scott could have chosen several other schools. He had over 30 offers on the table but went with Kansas after his official visit and the relationship he built with Jones.

“I’ve always been a simple-minded person,” Scott said. “It's like I don't ever really just want to follow the name. I wanted to go where someone really wanted me there.”

The early signing period is just 10 days away and Scott said he will wait until February to sign. That’s been his plan all along and several of his teammates and players that he knows will do the same.

On Sunday, Arkansas announced the hiring of new head coach Sam Pittman. The Razorbacks reached out and Scott plans to take a visit to Fayetteville.

“I’m still committed to KU,” he said. “I’m just taking my time with the process and seeing how things layout.”