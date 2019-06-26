“I spent a lot of time with a lot of coaches,” Scott said. “I spent time with coach Chidera and the other coaches. Their impressions have all been they have faith in me. And they are going to do their absolute best to help me accomplish all the things I want to do.”

Last weekend Scott spent time around the defensive coaches to learn more about their scheme and how they would use him. Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot laid out some of the details and he mentioned Chidera Uzo-Diribe as a coach he was around for the two days he was on campus.

Things could be starting to wind down for highly-regarded linebacker Brennon Scott . The four-star prospect took an official visit to Kansas this weekend and said his recruiting could be wrapping up within the next month.

Uzo-Diribe is a defensive quality control coach who was on staff with defensive line coach Kwahn Drake at Colorado.

Another part of the weekend that Scott talked about was sitting down to meet with Kansas head coach Les Miles.

“I got a great vibe from Coach Miles,” Scott said. “He was great and has that swagger that he will make sure he changes the program for the better.”

During the visit Scott was hosted by Drew Harvey, who gave him information and a feel of what he has seen with the Kansas program since Miles took over.

“He was cool and we had a good time,” Scott said. “He talked to me about what Coach Miles is building and I liked it a lot. The thing that stood out to me were the people and how the other players that are there now really have faith in Coach Miles.”

Scott has an offer list that includes many of the nation’s top programs. He picked up early offers from LSU, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Michigan State, Mississippi State and a host of others.

Two weeks ago he narrowed his list to five schools that included Kansas, Texas, USC, Oregon, and Auburn. He took an official visit to USC the week before Kansas. There might be one more trip in the plans and then it will be decision-time for the nation’s 24th rated linebacker.

“I’m probably committing in late July or early August,” he said. “I’m most likely going to take another official to Oregon if I can get to it, and if I do make my decision shortly after.”