Brent Dearmon had conversations with Jalon Daniels dating back to last February. Dearmon joked back when he was stuck in an office and had time to watch quarterbacks.

"I followed him in February,' Dearmon said. "In the pre-OC days just would seek after quarterbacks, and back when I was back in the closet with no windows, I'd watch quarterbacks all day. I fell in love with his tape and secretly kept in touch with him and followed him. And when I finally got the okay to pull the trigger, we went ahead and pulled it."

Now the question remains can Dearmon really do a back-flip? When Daniels told him he wanted to commit to Kansas that's what Dearmon initially wanted to do.

"I got fired up.," he said." I almost did a back flip. But I realized I probably would have broke my neck. But I was really excited from being able to talk with him and mom and dad and just to hear their excitement as well."

Hear much more from Dearmon on the offense, recruiting Daniels, and how he evaluates quarterbacks.