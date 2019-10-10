Dearmon said he doesn’t expect wholesale changes to the offense. There are things he might tweak and some areas he might put his stamp on the offense.

Things have worked out for Dearmon as he will now bring home a paycheck that rivals a good radiologist. On Sunday, Les Miles announced Dearmon would take over as the offensive coordinator.

“I figured out real quick I did not want to go in that direction anymore,” he said with a smile.

Brent Dearmon always had a love for math. The new offensive coordinator actually has his degree in Math. His plan was to be a radiologist and then those really, hard classes came up on the schedule.

A lot has been talked about in Dearmon’s past where he wrote a successful book on the RPO offense. He coached under Gus Malzahn, who is one of the best RPO coaches in the country. He has done several podcasts that are highly viewed among coaches. His offense last year at Bethel led all levels of college football in scoring.

Many people may look at Dearmon as a coach that will bring some exotic scheme. His reputation is known for being creative. But the real story is he likes to run the football and that came from growing up and learning from his father.

Dearmon joked he had to learn about running the football or it might mean no dinner that evening.

“My dad was my high school football coach,” he said. “And my dad was an offensive line coach. So, when I was about four years old, I could draw up trap, midline and belly and all that stuff that happened upfront, or I didn't get to eat dinner at night.”

As a former high school quarterback, he believes in the importance of a good running game.

“Even though I played quarterback, with that background I had an understanding through my dad that in order to win football games, you’ve got to run the ball,” he said. “When the seasons change, when it starts getting colder, usually the team that runs the ball the best in the rain and the snow wins. You've got to be able to establish a run game.”

When Dearmon left Malzahn’s staff his next stop was Arkansas Tech. He admitted taking the things he learned at Auburn and mixing in some of his own ideas. To keep a successful running game, he figured out ways to keep the box from shrinking.

He’s been on the job for three days. The timing worked out well because of a bye-week and it gives him time to introduce his ideas on offense. But he isn’t going to erase everything and bring a new scheme.

“There's other guys on our staff that are RPO guys as well,” he said. “They've done RPOs in their past, so it's not like we're going to come in and reinvent the wheel and do something completely different. It's just trying to have a vision and a voice and getting those guys believing in that vision and moving forward.”

Dearmon will be up late trying to figure out what works best. He’s already used to be being up well past his normal bedtime since his wife Amanda just gave birth to their third child.

He has already been tagged as a good offensive mind but his theory is score more points and how they do it won’t matter nearly as much.

“I like scoring touchdowns,” he said. “So, there's no particular scheme with that. I'd like to see the ball cross the goal line a little bit more. Whatever way that we can draw one up to cross that line, I'm all about that.”