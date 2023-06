On Thursday afternoon, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff met with the media via Zoom to discuss the Big 12 Mexico initiative and more. Yormark and Goff provided a closer look at the game between Kansas and Houston, which will take place in Mexico, the possibility of expanding the Big 12 conference, the decision to move the Kansas vs. Illinois football game to Friday night, the play of Christian Braun in the NBA Finals and more.