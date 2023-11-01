How would you assess the defensive play this season...

Well, there's been some good not so good. So I think we're still on our way. Don't think we've arrived in any way, shape or form. We certainly had some good moments where we played some good defense and done some pretty good stuff, but there's also plenty of times where we know we got to be able to do some things better. So not unhappy, not thinking we've solved all our problems yet, but feel like trending is going up anyway.





What allowed them to rise to the occasion of those late moments against Oklahoma after struggling earlier in the game...

I don't know that we always struggled, but there was some. But I think it was now or never have to stop them after that interception. So we basically said we've just got to respond right now. We had timeouts, they couldn't get a first down, and we played a defense that we're either going to stop them or we're not. And we ended up stopping them. So that was good.

And then obviously we scored, which is awesome. And then we had to go back out there at 50 seconds and still they threw a long pass. It was a little bit fluky or whatever, but we still had to go out there and win the last two plays, which we did.

So I feel that was really a positive thing for our players because I don't know that would always or has always happened for us. I think there's been some times where we've come out on the short end of some of those things. So against a quality opponent in a big game and being able to do what needed to be done to win, I think that's good for our confidence, for sure.





What do you see from Iowa State on film...

I see a team that on offense that is really improving. I watched them earlier in the year and just looked like there was some struggles and some things, and I think they're a pretty young team.

I think they're starting to get it figured out and who their personnel is and what they can do and putting them in good situations to be successful. So I feel like they're sort of like Oklahoma State a few weeks ago where I feel like they're really, week by week, feel like they're improving.