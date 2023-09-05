Last Friday was a different circumstance for the Kansas coaching staff especially Lance Leipold and Brian Borland.

Leipold said on Monday it was the first football game he coached without Brian Borland on his staff in 17 years. The Jayhawks defensive coordinator also found the game against Missouri State strange in itself.

He watched it on TV and does not want to be in that situation again.

“It was kind of weird to watch on TV, but I only knew a little, you could see only certain things of what the TVs show,” he said. “I kind of felt I knew what we were doing, but hard to see it all. But it was unique. I don't want to do it really anymore, but it was a unique experience and probably something I needed to do.”

Borland missed the opener with a procedure. He credited Dr. Salazar, who is his cardiologist at Lawrence Memorial.

“They connected the dots and got me hooked up with the right people at KU Med,” Borland said. “And they're kind of the gurus of this procedure that they did, and I'm really thankful that I'm here and got the care that I did. So, I think that fast tracked me back to where I am now.”

He was back in the office on Saturday morning ready to get back to work. He did a game review of Missouri State and started looking ahead to Illinois. Hear what Borland had to say about missing the game, thoughts on Missouri State and his expectations on a physical game against Illinois.