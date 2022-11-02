Q: How do you approach improving the run defense during the bye week?

We gave up too many big runs the other day (Baylor), so obviously we’ve got to make those kind of corrections and identify the why's and what can we do better, those kind of things. But we really used bye week to just shore up on some of the basic things, get a little head start on Oklahoma State, and get a chance to look at some of our younger players and give them some opportunities that they probably haven't been getting a lot of lately. So, I'm able to rest guys that play a lot of football, but at the same time it's a good fundamental week and hopefully we'll be better coming out of it for it.

Q: Did you have time to identify some of the things to help?

Yeah, we did like a self-scout. What are we calling in situations? How effective is it, has it been? What are we doing that we're doing the best? We're kind of able to identify a few of those things, and then try to just again shore up some of those things and what types of plays have been hurting us the most and the why's of those kind of things. We did some of that work; and I've said this a bunch of times, when we function well together, we got 11 guys really doing their job the way that it's supposed to get done. We're a pretty good defense, and our problem has been, there's typically a slip up here or there that creates situations, negative situations, and we're trying to address those and stay away from them, prevent them coming, going forward.

Q: You were stopping the run early in the year what were some things that led other teams being able to run the ball?

Well, some of it's the other team, for sure. I don't think we didn't change a whole lot. I think we find out that we're pretty multiple as well, so I don't know that anybody's getting a huge beat on us, and things like that. Like I said, the Oklahoma game, we just flushed it; and the Baylor game we had our moments, but like I said, there's just some not good execution of some things we're trying to do.

And quite honestly, you probably had a call or two that I wish I could have back in that game, and if I had it do over again, I'd do something different. But it is what it is, and guys got to still have got to make plays out there. Like I said, we learned a few things about ourselves, but I think we're on the right track. It's just got to keep improving our execution and keep doing all the things that we say we want to do, which is play physical and play fast. And again, if we do those things, we're fine. I'm hopeful and confident going forward, get back on track with some things like that.

Q: Did any players who got snaps during the bye week in practice catch your attention?

Not specifically, so much. They were pretty gassed a lot of times because they probably got more reps than they're really used to, playing at an intensity level they might not quite exactly be used to. But I think guys like Davion Westmoreland, who's starting to get a little more time with the regular defense; he shows up a lot in some of those things and you can see his potential and his growth and he's a big physical defense event that I know is going to count into our plans going forward here. But I think a lot of those other guys, they're young guys, a lot of those guys are first year of your program and some walk-on kind of guys sometimes so they're out there busting their tail trying to make good things happen, and that's just encouraging. Overall, I thought it was productive.

Q: When you played Oklahoma and Baylor you weren’t sure who the starting quarterback was and now the same thing is happening with Oklahoma State. How do you approach that?

We assume the guys are going to play. So, I'm sure they're trying to get him ready to play, and we'll play whoever shows up. We're prepared to win no matter what. I think they're the same team no matter who's playing quarterback. If you look at them last year, and you look at them this year, they haven't changed a whole lot.

I'm assuming they're pretty ingrained into their system, and whoever's quarterbacking is going to run their deal. We haven't really talked a whole lot about it. I think obviously everybody's aware, but I've just prepared for we're going to get their best and then that's how we're preparing.

Q: With the bye week does that help get players healthier like Cobee Bryant?

Yeah, for sure, he's back practicing. We'll kind of see how it all plays out here through the week, but he's at least able to practice and do some things, so we’ve got to just monitor that closely. And I'm sure if he's able to play, he will. If he can't, he won't. And right now, I think we're at least on a track, it's a possibility at least right now.

He's made tremendous progress over a couple weeks span. From really what that injury was to, it is what it is, he's really lived in the training room and done all he can to get to where he is at. So, I think he wants to play, which is, those are all good signs that we're moving in the right direction.