Brian Borland got a head start preparing for Coastal Carolina
Little did Brian Borland know back in the spring when he was breaking down film of the Coastal Carolina offense, he would be coaching for a different team.
Borland was getting early work in preparation for the unique offense the Chanticleers run. The big change for Borland was the fact he would be doing it at Kansas and a week earlier.
Buffalo will play Coastal Carolina on Sept. 18 a week after the Jayhawks.
“We had actually done a scouting report on them in Buffalo,” Borland said. “We had worked on some of particularly their option game in spring practice while we were at Buffalo. We just can't get away from Coastal Carolina, doggone it.”
Coastal Carolina runs a different scheme from a lot of teams. When their head coach Jamey Chadwell was at Charleston Southern, he ran the option out of a spread formation.
Over the last couple seasons, he has incorporated more passing in his scheme, which has added stress to defenses. Not only will Coastal Carolina give a spread formation look, it makes it difficult for defensive coordinators to load the box and stop the run.
The Coastal Carolina skill players are talented, which gives them more ways to move the football.
Borland used part of fall practice to plan ahead and get ready for it.
“We actually took part of a practice during the fall camp this fall, and we worked on some Coastal option game, as well,” he said. “If you don't, I just feel like you're in two or three days trying to get ready for all of that and the way that it comes at you and the different ways that it presents itself, you're not going to be ready.
He continued: “And so we've really tried to narrow down what we're going to do versus that, and hopefully be really good at a few things rather than trying to defend all of that offense and all of that option offense out of every possible call.”
The Kansas staff was already working from behind after Lance Leipold took the job late. By the time the staff was in place players were already leaving after spring exams.
Borland is happy he got a head start working on the Coastal Carolina game plan when he was at Buffalo.
“I'm glad that we got some work on it before,” he said. “I’m glad we kind of came in with some idea about what our plan would be, but that doesn't make it any easier because they're still really good.”
More comments from Borland on the defense
Borland on Jeremy Webb who played a lot of snaps at corner:
I'm really fired up about him. He did really what we thought he could do and what we thought he needed to do coming here, which is be a long and effective pass defender that can use his height and his length to his advantage. And he adds a little bit of a degree of physicality to our position, where we're young in some respects. We've still got development ahead of us physically for a lot of those guys. And age wise, he's the most mature. Experience, he's the most mature and probably physically, he's the most mature of all those guys.
So it was really good that he stepped out there and the Power Five football lights weren't too bright for him. And, again, we're just going to keep needing that as we go forward here. And I think he's really aiding the development of some of our younger players also because they can see what he models.
On the younger defensive backs:
Well, I put OJ Burroughs in at the end of the game and in the two minute situation. I think in my mind, he's probably the best safety that we would have in terms of being able to play a deep zone and have vision on the quarterback and have the knack of breaking on balls. So he went in there, did a good job. And Jayson Gilliom played a ton at safety, as well. And he kind of plays one of our nickel spots.
Those guys got some good quality reps in their first college game and it wasn't all perfect, but I think they gained a lot of confidence and experience for sure going forward here. So they're earning it every day in practice and that's what we tell guys is it just can't be a when the lights come on on Friday or Saturday, all of a sudden, "Hey, I'm ready, Coach." It's you earn trust and you earn your playing time through the week and those guys, they've earned it, so they get a chance.