Brian Borland happy with transfers, spring off to good start





The Jayhawks will return 11 players who have started multiple games on defense, but the roster changed a lot in the offseason when they added several players from the transfer portal.

The transfers reported in January and went through winter conditioning before the start of spring football. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland has watched them workout and coached them through the first two weeks of spring football.

“I think we hit home runs with those guys,” Borland said. “I think in terms of who they are and what they're about. I think they're solid individuals and great teammates. They've worked extremely hard and they're not expecting handouts and those kind of things. They've really gelled well.”

Borland also credits the returning players for bringing them into the group.

“I give our team credit for welcoming those kind of guys and I think we all know that obviously, we need to improve,” he said. “And that's one of the ways that we can improve and need to as we need talent, and we need to develop more competition within positions.”

One transfer who has been getting big reviews is defensive end Lonnie Phelps. The transfer from Miami, Ohio could play a big role. Kyron Johnson led the team in sacks, and they need someone to step in and take his place.

Phelps fits that mold.

“He's all business, he's got serious work ethic and he's got ability to go along with it,” Borland said of Phelps. “He plays extremely hard all the time and he wants to be coached. He wants to get better, but he's got the right mindset, he's got the right approach and it's the, ‘I'm going to earn it.’ And so, because I think they know and everybody knows we're just not going to hand things out. He's stepped right in, and he's done a really good job. Again, he knows what to do and he's got good ability. He can be a handful out there because he's really quick.”