Brian Borland happy with transfers, spring off to good start
The Jayhawks will return 11 players who have started multiple games on defense, but the roster changed a lot in the offseason when they added several players from the transfer portal.
The transfers reported in January and went through winter conditioning before the start of spring football. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland has watched them workout and coached them through the first two weeks of spring football.
“I think we hit home runs with those guys,” Borland said. “I think in terms of who they are and what they're about. I think they're solid individuals and great teammates. They've worked extremely hard and they're not expecting handouts and those kind of things. They've really gelled well.”
Borland also credits the returning players for bringing them into the group.
“I give our team credit for welcoming those kind of guys and I think we all know that obviously, we need to improve,” he said. “And that's one of the ways that we can improve and need to as we need talent, and we need to develop more competition within positions.”
One transfer who has been getting big reviews is defensive end Lonnie Phelps. The transfer from Miami, Ohio could play a big role. Kyron Johnson led the team in sacks, and they need someone to step in and take his place.
Phelps fits that mold.
“He's all business, he's got serious work ethic and he's got ability to go along with it,” Borland said of Phelps. “He plays extremely hard all the time and he wants to be coached. He wants to get better, but he's got the right mindset, he's got the right approach and it's the, ‘I'm going to earn it.’ And so, because I think they know and everybody knows we're just not going to hand things out. He's stepped right in, and he's done a really good job. Again, he knows what to do and he's got good ability. He can be a handful out there because he's really quick.”
Defense is executing well in practice
The staff did not target a lot of interior defensive linemen in the last class or the transfer portal. They went after several positions but not defensive tackle.
And there was good reason for that.
“If you looked at, I think there's eight scholarship, nine defensive tackles that we have,” Borland said. “That's probably the deepest position that we would have. A number of those guys have all played at various points and they've all contributed.”
They will continue to evaluate players in the portal this spring because they have available openings. It would have to be right fit for the staff to add another defensive tackle.
“I can't say we would never think about looking in that direction as far as transfers, but we also knew that we did have a lot of returning guys there as well,” Borland said.
He continued: “I can't say again, if something would drop in our lap in terms of a transfer, well, then you're foolish not to consider those things in this day and age. But I don't know if that's a position where we’ve just got to be on the hunt for something. I have confidence in the guys that are playing there right now.”
Borland happy with defensive tackles who are returning
The coaches took over a unique situation last season arriving in May. They did not get to officially coach the players until fall camp started in August, giving them four weeks of practice before their first game.
This spring is important because they can use time to go over fundamentals and scheme and basically do some catching up for lost time.
“I can tell that we are miles ahead of where we were in the fall, just in terms of those things of learning what the expectations are, what are the things that we're really emphasizing,” Borland said. “Then if you go to the schematics of what we're trying to do, just going through it again and kind of starting over again. We pick up on stuff faster, we call things better and like I said, I feel like we're miles ahead in those areas.”
The players caught on last fall and Borland can tell they have carried a lot of that knowledge over to the spring.
“Spring is really valuable for us because obviously, we didn't get that last year,” he said. “Again, it's just going to help us so much more going into the fall because we'll be going through a lot of things again and it's like anything else. The more you do something, the more comfortable you know, then you feel and the better you're able to execute. I think we're executing a lot better this spring.”