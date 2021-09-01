Brian Borland knows South Dakota will have a wrinkle or two
Whenever you talk to a defensive coordinator heading into the first game of the season they always think about the unknown in the back of their minds.
The opposing offensive coordinators have all summer to come up with new scheme or throw some wrinkles in that they have not shown.
A defensive coordinator like Brian Borland will study film all summer to learn the tendencies of an offense. And Borland knows they will see things from South Dakota that did not exist on previous game film.
“I’m sure there's something,” Borland said. “We've talked about that with our players, as well. There will be something. We just don't control all those things, so there's really no sense worrying about it. We have a defense that we play. Ideally it adjusts to anything that you'd see. We have rules about how we're going to react to things that we know, and also how we should be reacting to maybe things that we don't know. You survive the play, and you execute the plan the best way that you can.”
Borland knows they will see something different, but the key factor is how the Jayhawks adjust to it.
“We'll come off on the sideline and we'll get it figured out,” he said.
In the end Borland said it will come down to how the Jayhawks execute and not as much what South Dakota throws at them.
“It's really not about anything that South Dakota is going to do,” he said. “We just need to really be concerned about ourselves and ensure that we're doing the things that we need to do to be successful, not just Friday night, but really every day. If we can do those things, the game's going to take care of itself. We've just tried to prep our guys for that. Expect the unexpected and we'll get it figured out.”
The South Dakota offense will be led by quarterback Carson Camp. South Dakota played their regular season in the spring and Camp was the first true freshman to ever start a season-opener for the Coyotes.
He turned in a sold season averaging 241 passing yards a game, which was second best in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“I think he can really make some good throws,” Borland said. “He can make all the throws. I think he's capable of making a lot of different types of throws. Both underneath and down the field he's been successful at various times. I'm sure, again, with a year more of a spring and a year of experience, he's only going to get better.”
Last year Camp threw four picks in 130 attempts and graded out as the second-best offensive player according to Pro Football Focus.
“They're going to ask him to run the offense, and I think it's set up to get a lot of easier type of throws and gain confidence,” Borland said. “Then they're going to take their shots down the field and he's capable of making those throws.”
Another player the Kansas defense will be aware of is Travis Theis at running back. He earned the top season grade from Pro Football Focus in the spring. Theis is native of Pratt, Kan., where he was the Offensive Player of the Year. He rushed for over 6500 yards in his high school career.