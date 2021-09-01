Brian Borland knows South Dakota will have a wrinkle or two

Whenever you talk to a defensive coordinator heading into the first game of the season they always think about the unknown in the back of their minds.

The opposing offensive coordinators have all summer to come up with new scheme or throw some wrinkles in that they have not shown.

A defensive coordinator like Brian Borland will study film all summer to learn the tendencies of an offense. And Borland knows they will see things from South Dakota that did not exist on previous game film.

“I’m sure there's something,” Borland said. “We've talked about that with our players, as well. There will be something. We just don't control all those things, so there's really no sense worrying about it. We have a defense that we play. Ideally it adjusts to anything that you'd see. We have rules about how we're going to react to things that we know, and also how we should be reacting to maybe things that we don't know. You survive the play, and you execute the plan the best way that you can.”

Borland knows they will see something different, but the key factor is how the Jayhawks adjust to it.

“We'll come off on the sideline and we'll get it figured out,” he said.