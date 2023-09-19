You would have to go back years and years to find when the Kansas defense was ranked in the Top 25 after three weeks.

But that’s where they find themselves heading into Big 12 play. In the latest national rankings, the Jayhawks are giving up just 273 yards a game that puts them 21st in the country and second in the Big 12.

I asked defensive coordinator Brian Borland what he thought about that and how they have gotten off to a fast start.

“Well yeah, that's a lot better than 125th or whatever it was last year,” he said. “I know it's three weeks and I don't care who we played or didn't play. We're playing guys on scholarship as well. I attribute that to I think guys are bought in, and they're hungry for success. I think the quality of our practice shows that we've had inexperience in the past.”

And there is a new stat that Borland happens to like called “havoc” defense. He mentioned it today in his weekly press conference.