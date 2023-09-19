Brian Borland likes the fact KU has the top ranked havoc defense
You would have to go back years and years to find when the Kansas defense was ranked in the Top 25 after three weeks.
But that’s where they find themselves heading into Big 12 play. In the latest national rankings, the Jayhawks are giving up just 273 yards a game that puts them 21st in the country and second in the Big 12.
I asked defensive coordinator Brian Borland what he thought about that and how they have gotten off to a fast start.
“Well yeah, that's a lot better than 125th or whatever it was last year,” he said. “I know it's three weeks and I don't care who we played or didn't play. We're playing guys on scholarship as well. I attribute that to I think guys are bought in, and they're hungry for success. I think the quality of our practice shows that we've had inexperience in the past.”
And there is a new stat that Borland happens to like called “havoc” defense. He mentioned it today in his weekly press conference.
Havoc defense is the combination of passes they have defended, tackles for loss, forced fumbles divided by the number of plays.
The Jayhawks are ranked number one in the country in that statistic.
“I don't really pay a lot of attention to statistics, I just happened to catch one that we're the number one in the country in havoc rate on defense,” Borland said. “So, when you're talking about putting all those things together TFLs and sacks and interceptions and pass breakups and all those kind of things that create disruption. Which is what we talk about a bunch.”
He wants to see that continue when Big 12 play starts Saturday against BYU.
“We’ve got to keep going that direction,” he said. “I think guys are seeing the benefits of those kind of things. There's a number of things you can attribute it to. I don't attribute it to great coaching or better coaching somehow. I attribute it to our players buying into things and just growing up in our program.”
Borland goes back to the experience of the players and this is the third year they have been playing in the same system. He has pointed out multiple times the team is flying to the ball and playing more physical.
“We've got more experienced players right now who know better what we're doing and how we want it done,” he said. “So, I think just our execution of things is a lot better and we've preached since the day we arrived here about getting off the ball, owning the line of scrimmage, playing physical and I feel like we're starting to do that.”