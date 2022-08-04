Brian Borland likes the transformation of the defense

“We all know that we've got nowhere to go, but up from last year,” Borland said. “So, you know I’m just being honest about it. We had to get better, and I think the players that have been in our program from the start have done a wonderful job of development in every way. And they're better players now. But the fact that we had to go find some and that's just the nature of the business.”

Borland pointed out in his first fall camp appearance with the media, they can benefit from players who were in the program improving.

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland did not shy away from talking about the need to improve and doing it in quick fashion.

The end result was bringing in 12 players via the portal or the junior college ranks to bolster a defense that struggled in year one.

One of the goals for the defense going into the offseason after last year was to improve all positions. That meant looking to the transfer portal or the junior college route to add experienced players to the roster.

The coaching staff set out after the end of last year to find players who could step in right away and give an immediate impact. They signed 12 players on defense at every position except defensive tackle.

“I'm really excited about the numbers of guys we did get,” Borland said. “We just didn't have guys last year. We just didn't have that many linebackers we couldn’t really throw out there and feel good about. We were really thin in the secondary and somewhat on the defensive line.”

The defensive line position is an area the team improved through developing current players and adding some quality on the defensive line. Lonnie Phelps is one of those additions who is expected to play a key role at defensive end.

“I feel great about our defensive tackles and defensive ends,” Borland said. “I think we've got wonderful quality players there. We can go beyond two deep probably, and not really have drop off and everybody's got different things they can add. I feel really good about our defensive front and, quite honestly the way they're being coached. How they're progressing that way is awesome.”

Three new players were added to the linebacker group in Eriq Gilyard, Craig Young, and Lorenzo McCaskill, who arrived on campus yesterday. Combine that group with the returning players and it is different look to the unit.

“I kind of talked about our linebackers and it was bare bones last year,” Borland said. “Again, we've got more of a stable of guys now where you can maybe sustain an injury better than we could last year. You can give a guy a break a little bit more than we could last year. I think we’ve got lots of options that we can throw out there.”

Borland shifted to the secondary where the Jayhawks have five transfers since last season. That group is led by Marvin Grant who was second on Purdue in tackles and Kalon Gervin, who started several games for Michigan State. Simply put, Borland said the defense will be different.

“You name the spot from the first guy and there's better quality and more quality players that are playing at a higher level,” he said. “My expectation is that we're going to be better. In fact, I, know we are going be better. I know we are and we just feel like we're different.

“Those are some of the words that we talk about with our guys. Hey, we’ve gotta be different. Right? We’ve got to be different players. We’ve got to be different people. We’ve got to be different in our approach. We just need to be different than we were last year.”