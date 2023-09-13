Going into the Illinois game there was a lot of discussion whether Kansas could match the physicality of their Big 10 opponent.

Illinois has a reputation of playing a bruising style of football at the line of scrimmage. With several starters back on the offensive line it was a concern going into the game.

The Kansas defense answered the call.

Not only did they play physical against the Illini, they were the more physical team according to defensive coordinator Brian Borland.

“For the second week in a row, I thought we really came off the ball,” Borland said. “I thought we really played physical. I thought we were more physical than them, which I'm sure that's something they hang their hat on. I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage in a lot of ways, so that part was good.”

The Jayhawks had nine tackles for a loss and six sacks against Illinois. The most impressive part of the sack numbers they came from their base four-man front without blitzing.

“We had six sacks, none of which were off of any kind of pressure,” Borland said. “That was four-man rush sacks, which is I don't think that's been done around here since 2008. Somebody threw a statistic out there and that's something we obviously know we need to do and were able to do it against somebody I consider quality opponents. So that was really encouraging.”

The Kansas defense ranks in the top 10 nationally in interceptions and top 20 for sacks. They are currently rated 30th in total defense. That is a good start and a big improvement over last season.

“I thought they started really strong,” he said. “Again, two games in a row now, we played really well in the first half and really the whole half. I know they had a couple of scores in the second half that were unfortunate, but I thought we maintained a pretty good physical play the whole game along.”