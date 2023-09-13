Brian Borland likes the way his defense has started the season
Going into the Illinois game there was a lot of discussion whether Kansas could match the physicality of their Big 10 opponent.
Illinois has a reputation of playing a bruising style of football at the line of scrimmage. With several starters back on the offensive line it was a concern going into the game.
The Kansas defense answered the call.
Not only did they play physical against the Illini, they were the more physical team according to defensive coordinator Brian Borland.
“For the second week in a row, I thought we really came off the ball,” Borland said. “I thought we really played physical. I thought we were more physical than them, which I'm sure that's something they hang their hat on. I thought we dominated the line of scrimmage in a lot of ways, so that part was good.”
The Jayhawks had nine tackles for a loss and six sacks against Illinois. The most impressive part of the sack numbers they came from their base four-man front without blitzing.
“We had six sacks, none of which were off of any kind of pressure,” Borland said. “That was four-man rush sacks, which is I don't think that's been done around here since 2008. Somebody threw a statistic out there and that's something we obviously know we need to do and were able to do it against somebody I consider quality opponents. So that was really encouraging.”
The Kansas defense ranks in the top 10 nationally in interceptions and top 20 for sacks. They are currently rated 30th in total defense. That is a good start and a big improvement over last season.
“I thought they started really strong,” he said. “Again, two games in a row now, we played really well in the first half and really the whole half. I know they had a couple of scores in the second half that were unfortunate, but I thought we maintained a pretty good physical play the whole game along.”
JB Brown proving to be versatile player on defense
Kansas signed JB Brown from Bowling Green when they landed him in the transfer portal. Brown went through spring football and proved himself to be a versatile addition to the defense.
The first two games Brown has moved all over the field. He has played inside and outside linebacker and lined up on the edge as a pass rusher in their 4-3 alignment. Brown recorded his first career sack at Kansas on Friday.
“When he sacked that guy, I felt like, all right, that was pretty good,” Borland said. “He is our best blitzer. We tried out some of our linebackers at pass rushers, and he was amongst the best guys doing that. He's an effective blitzer. He's an effective pass rusher and an effective linebacker.”
Brown is tied for the team lead in tackles and leads in pass break ups. His 80.3 pass rush rating by Pro Football Focus is second on the team to Austin Booker.
“He’s made a lot of plays,” Borland said. “He plays fast sideline to sideline, so he shows up, and he's not afraid to put his nose in there when he gets there. He's just got to keep growing. He hadn't been here all that long, quite honestly, so in terms of he's got a huge learning curve ahead of him about certain things, but I think he gives us kind of a dynamic little punch of versatility with all the things that he can do.”
Borland said other players will get a chance with Booker out for a half
Booker has been one of the best pass rushers grading out at 91.0. According to PFF he also has the second highest overall defensive score.
He was called for targeting against Illinois and will sit out the first half against Nevada. Kansas appealed the call, but it was upheld.
“I mean, I guess it's like anything else,” Borland said. “You almost treat it like he's hurt for a half. And if he was hurt and he wasn't in there, what are you going to do?”
Borland has rotated several players along the defensive line and said it gives someone an opportunity to step up in the first half.
“I guess it's somebody else's opportunity that's probably going to get a few more plays that they might not have otherwise,” he said. “I feel good about our defensive end depth there. Austin's made a number of big plays, which hopefully somebody else can kind of step into that light a little bit as well.”