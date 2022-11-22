Looking back on the Texas game:

Obviously, part of the biggest thing is our tackling was not what it needed to be, so we missed a bunch of tackles, and they got a bunch of yards after we missed, and that kind of spells defeat. So, we got to keep shoring that up. Obviously, they had good a running back that they made a decision to give him the ball, and probably pretty wise decision on their part. He's a good player, but yet we probably make him look better than he is. We had a lot of chances to get a guy on the ground and didn't do it. So that's on us, and we got to own that part and just got to keep getting better at it going forward here.





It doesn’t seem like the physicality has been there the last two weeks:

Yeah. I don't know what contributes to that other than sometimes it's the people you play, but we certainly don't take days off of working on it and trying to get better at it. So, there's just times we don't tackle well. The games we've won we have, the games we haven't we don't. I think it's pretty black and white from that standpoint and if we don't tackle well this week probably won't win. If we tackle well and do our jobs well, we got a great chance of winning. I think our guys understand that, now we just got to get it done.





Last week you had to Bijan Robinson, this week Duece Vaughn what have you seen from him?

He's lightning quick and they're smart enough to know how to use him in a lot of different ways and obviously running the ball but also getting him out in some past patterns and find ways to get the ball in his hands with some space because he's really quick and tough to tackle when in a one-on-one showdown situation. So yeah, he'll be another handful and we can't let him get away from us for sure. If we do, then it's going to be hard to win. If we can bottle him up a little bit, then obviously they've got all their good players, but he's certainly a catalyst for them.





How would you compare and contrast Will Howard and Adrian Martinez?

Adrian Martinez is much more of a running threat. Will Howard's a very big guy, kind of similar to the quarterback of Texas Tech a couple weeks ago. So big guy that can run, that's not what he does best, but he's got a really good arm, accurate, throws an intermediate ball I think really well and with some accuracy and he's produced when he has been in there. He probably hasn't produced the same way that Adrian would with his feet and things like that, but he does other things well. So, they're certainly a very good team when he's in there as well.





How much different is the KSU offense with Howard?

Yeah, I think they typically do a lot of the same things. There's probably more design runs for Martinez, like design quarterback runs than they would do with the other guy, but they still run essentially the same offense.