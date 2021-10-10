Brian Borland on staying patient, talks O.J. Burroughs

Long before the regular season even began, Brian Borland knew the defensive coordinator job at Kansas was going to be a tough one. The rough finish at Iowa State is showing Borland just how much more theirs is to fix defensively before this team can truly compete. “Just trying to have some patience and recognize that it is a work in progress,” Borland said. “It's not something that's going to get solved tomorrow necessarily. I'm not discouraged with our players at all. I'm discouraged with the results and the frustration might be with some of that, but it's not with our players. From what I can see, they're not down, they haven't given up.” With an extra week to his advantage, Borland will be tasked with implementing some much-needed defensive changes before Texas Tech arrives next Saturday.

Borland is staying patient with the defense during a rebuilding process

According to Borland, there’s no shortage of issues to address right now. “I don't think there's anywhere that we can't improve,” he said. “We've been spending this week trying to identify some things that are tripping us up defensively schematically.” He continued: “Some of that is just the physicality of coming off the ball. Are we winning the line of scrimmage? Are we getting knocked off the ball? When we get a chance to frame up and tackle somebody, are we doing that in a good way and stopping the momentum?” The Red Raiders will ride into next Saturday’s homecoming game with some momentum following a close 23-20 win over West Virginia. Borland believes he’s taking the right steps to give his group an edge next week. “We’ve got to become a more physical-minded defense and we've been trying to improve in that area as well just on a daily basis,” he said. “And we've been sprinkling in some (Texas Tech) preparation. I feel like we've got a pretty good head start, at least on the basics and we'll be able to jump into it when we get going again.”

