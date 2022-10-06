Saturday’s matchup between No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas will feature two of the Big 12’s most explosive offenses. Both teams average currently average at least 420 yards of total offense per game and have developed reputations for creating the “big play.” That narrative couldn’t have been less true for the Jayhawks (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) last weekend when Iowa State visited Lawrence for homecoming. The KU defense, instead, was the real article last weekend after holding the Cyclones to just 11 points, including a critical fourth-quarter stand that ended in a missed 37-yard field goal from ISU kicker Jace Gilbert that would’ve tied the game 14-14 with 32 seconds left. Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland was all smiles after the win. “I've coached a while,” Borland said. “I've been in some games and seen different things. This is just a challenging job. Sometimes the defense has been an obstacle that we’ve had to overcome to win. This time, it was a key piece of the winning.” Hours later, ESPN announced that its “College GameDay” special will air live from Lawrence and the Jayhawks/Horned Frogs duel became the town topic. TCU enters the game fresh off a 55-24 beatdown of No. 18 Oklahoma in Forth Worth, packing 668 total yards of offense against the Sooners. The clash of two capable offenses makes for a competitive ball game, but another Kansas win this Saturday will depend on whether it can slow down TCU.

Remember Max Duggan? Brian Borland does.

Borland - whose defense held Iowa State to 3-of-18 on third down - said TCU’s unpredictable offense has impressed him, so far, this season. Senior quarterback Max Duggan has lifted the Horned Frogs’ ceiling through four games, completing 70-94 passes for nearly 1,000 yards. “If (Duggan) gets loose, he’s like a track guy running but he’s also built like a linebacker,” Borland said. “You don’t come across that very often and I’ve been impressed with him, as well as impressed with their whole offense.” Duggan’s 23-of-33 completions for 302 yards directed the TCU offense against the Sooners, connecting with ten different receivers, including senior Taye Barber for a game-high 107 yards on just three catches. Comparing assignment “busts” to faults in tennis, Borland is looking for his defense to eliminate any chance of what he calls “unforced errors.” “We’ve got to make sure we're hitting it in the square and not hurt ourselves that way,” Borland said. “Not doing things that just give those kinds of things to them but have to make them earn it a little bit more. I think we've got a scheme that does that.”

Kansas coach Brian Borland is enthusiastic about the direction of his defense. (Conner Becker/JayhawkSlant.com)

Cobee Bryant's shining on defense

Sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant has been one of Kansas’ most electric playmakers on defense, so far, this season. Bryant made five solo tackles and snagged his second pick of the year against Iowa State last week. Borland’s more than aware of Bryant’s tendency to jump out and take a chance on passes, and the second-year assistant feels Bryant’s nature in the secondary falls back on some of the technique and disciplined decision-making focused on during fall camp. “Cobee’s developing into a really good player,” Borland said. “He’s put on a bunch of weight, I don’t know if you guys can see that or not. He’s grown taller and longer, and when we do one-on-one things in practice, nobody catches balls on him. “He’s coming on and I think he can be something special. He already is very good, but man, he’s still got a lot of ceiling ahead of him, too, as he keeps maturing physically and all those other kinds of things.”

Translating last week's success