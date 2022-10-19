Talk about coming off the Oklahoma game, how you can get them refocused.

Yeah, well obviously that was a poor game for us and in every way. I don't think we coached well, didn't play well, particularly well, and we like whether win or lose, we tried to approach as much as we could the same way in terms of identifying what was good, what went wrong, what we need to fix, and then kind of trying to flush that game and keep moving forward.

So I think we've done a pretty good job of that. We've practiced really well here in the last couple days. It's humbling to lose like that. It's embarrassing. I'm not embarrassed for about our players. I'm embarrassed for us as a program. That's just not the standards and it's not acceptable for those kind of results and we got to have better and I think we're on the way to getting better.





When you look at Baylor, how do you go in preparing, not knowing exactly who the quarterback is or does that change what you do?

It really doesn't. I guess I would expect him to play. I don't think they're significantly different when he played or when he didn't. I think they kind of have the offense that they want and how they do things. And so we're more or less preparing for the offense, not necessarily a particular player. And I said obviously the quarterback's a really, really good player. He's done a really good job this year. But the kid that came in also, he did a pretty good job as well.

I think they've got some quality depth there and I don't think that's going to shake them. And so we're just preparing as if he's going to play, but we're ready for whomever.





What do you see from them offensively? What do they do well? What do they try to do?

Well, they're a 50 50 run pass team, but they really hang their hats on the outside zone run play. And then a lot of their most successful pass action comes off of that. The play action pass game and the naked, the boot pass game and things like that. So if they can get that running game established, then that really sets them up for everything else. And obviously they've got good skilled people. They've got an experienced big offensive line and more than two or three capable backs. So they're a good offense and we've got to work cut out for us. But again, I think we've got a good plan and so far, so good this week.





With Cobee hurt, just kind of talk about Kalon Gervin and how he's stepping into that role and kind of what you've seen from him so far this season.

I look at him as a starter even before and any of the other kind of things. He's played a lot of football for us. He's played a lot of football in his past, so I think he's stepped in and it's kind of been a seamless transition here this week. He has kind of operated more as some of our nickel packets, some of our other stuff. So, he's been obviously concentrating a little bit more on corner this week. But like I said, I have no worries whatsoever that there's going to be a big fall off out there or anything like that. He's a good player and a conscientious kid and he'll step up to the plate and I'm sure he'll do a really good job.





Brian, what contributed to some of the pass defense you guys encountered last week?

Oklahoma. They had kind of sputtered around for a couple weeks and they got their act together and they've just got a way of spreading out and isolating guys and we didn't, quite honestly, do enough to stop them or make them change course at all. They just kind of did what they wanted to do and we've got to be a lot better than that.

But once things get rolling and any team gets confidence and pretty soon things just start clicking and things were obviously clicking for them and again we didn't stop it. So that probably contributes as much to run game and pass game success as anything. We’ve got to start a little bit faster this week and then do a better job of job of putting our foot down and stopping some people.





Brian, when they're going fast running a hundred snaps, one of the strengths you guys have had is rotating fresh bodies in. Does that kind of combat that?

Well, it's certainly is harder. We tried to sub whenever we could within a series, whenever the situation allowed us to, we did, but that more of the front, not necessarily so much on the back end. We did try to rotate guys in between series and do some things, but quite honestly just some guys just took a lot of reps and I don't know that there's a whole lot of way of getting around that.

The way to get around it is to make them punt and stop them. And when you don't do that then that kind of offense just lends itself to taking a lot of snaps against you and then the results are what the results are sometimes. And so yeah, we just need to do a better job of when we got a chance to make that tackle or we got a chance to defend a pass and get a stop, then you’ve got to make good on those things or teams like that are going to, well you see what's going to happen. They're going to make you look bad.



