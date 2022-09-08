The Kansas defense opened its season last week against Tennessee Tech with a mammoth performance, allowing just 190 yards of total offense and three third-down conversions. A different look than usual, the KU defense was in command for four quarters behind tackle leaders Lonnie Phelps (7), Rich Miller (6), Eriq Gilyard (5), and Kenny Logan (4). Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland said the home opener demonstrated the fundamental changes taking place on his side of the ball and complimented his group for hitting their marks. “We’re a lot better team,” Borland said. “I think our guys believe we’re much improved in a lot of ways and it was good to go out there and show that against somebody else.” But Saturday brings Big 12 foe West Virginia, a team that hung around with Pittsburgh and went 5-for-5 in the red zone in a narrow 38-31 Week 1 loss. Borland said translating success into Morgantown starts with confidence. “What allowed us to be successful last Friday are a lot of the same things that are going to help us be successful this week,” Borland said. “I think our message is always preached the same way in what we want to do and who we want to be and how we want to go about things.”

Turning an eye toward WVU starter JT Daniels and OC Graham Harell

West Virginia starting quarterback JT Daniels completed 23-of-40 passes for two touchdowns, including a rushing touchdown in his debut for the Mountaineers last week at Pittsburgh. Borland said his defense can’t joke around with Daniels, who transferred from Georgia this offseason. “He’s a good quarterback and he’s got a strong arm,” Borland said. “He looks like he can make all the kinds of throws that guys need to make and we’re going to, certainly, have to be on point in all phases.” Right alongside Daniels is former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who made the jump to West Virginia after three seasons with the Trojans. Borland’s had his eyes glued to his tape from the Pac-12. “I think we probably look primarily more at the USC film because that’s the guy calling the plays and so we try to do good homework in that area,” Borland said. “USC’s not exactly the same personnel that West Virginia is but you can kind of tell philosophies, plays, and route concepts that are similar. I think, at least going from last week, West Virginia’s personnel groupings were probably less diverse than they had used at USC, but we’ll see what this week brings, I guess.”

Kansas DC Brian Borland says his defense is capable of replicating Week 1's success. (Conner Becker/JayhawkSlant.com)

Leaning on DE Lonnie Phelps' spark in Week 1

Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps shined in KU’s home opener last Friday, recording a game-high seven tackles and three sacks. Phelps’ three sacks were the most by a Jayhawk since 2016 vs. TCU. Borland’s seeking out other members up front to aid Phelps this week in Morgantown against an opponent that will demand more pressure on the ball. “(Phelps) was unblockable for (Tennessee Tech), which gives everybody else down the line something to think about,” Borland said.“Now, we’ve got to get the complimentary pieces to him so an offense can’t just gear their protections around one guy.”

WVU running back CJ Donaldson raised eyebrows at Pittsburgh