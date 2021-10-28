Brian Borland said the defense played their most physical game

The Kansas defense is coming off one of their best games and it came against one of the top teams in the country.

Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland said they have been talking about playing physical from the day they arrived.

The outing against the Sooners was their best physical game this season.

“I feel like it was, we didn't get pushed around at all by those guys, we really didn't,” Borland said. “Even from the first game of the year I told the guys, I said that was the most physical that we've played the most flying around, hitting, knocking guys back. From that standpoint, that was the best we played.”

Going over the film Borland liked the consistency they played against the run. The Sooners picked up better numbers in the second half in large part on two plays.

“If you take away the 66-yard reverse run and the 40-yard quarterback touchdown run after a couple missed tackles, they really they had just over a hundred yards rushing on the day,” he said. “They tried to run the ball particularly in the second half. So, I felt like that was something for our guys.”

With the season now past the halfway point, Borland believes the players are starting to settle into the system. The defense only had four weeks to learn the new scheme before they played their first game.

“We just commented this week that we really finally feel like a lot of the pieces are coming together with what we're trying to do schematically,” he said. “The guys have seen it enough times now they've rep things enough times where it's just falling into place a little bit more.”

Over time they are understanding, which allows them to play faster.

“I think our guys are just picking up on things and developing a lot of confidence,” Borland said. “And from that standpoint and knowing that we can play faster now. We don't have to think quite as much.”