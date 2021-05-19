Brian Borland wants to see his players cut loose on defense

“Our (KU) players are called something different, and they can say they are a three-down front, but they were playing four down defense a lot of times,” Borland said of KU’s defense. “If you watched us (at Buffalo) at various times in our past, we're playing three-down concepts, even though we're a four-down front. So, at the end of the day, it's not always all that much different. It's what you call yourself.”

I asked Borland about changing the looks up front and the difference between a 4-3 and a 3-4. He made a great point that if you watched Kansas and Buffalo last year on film sometimes you could not tell which team was supposed to be in a 4-3 or 3-4.

It didn’t take long to realize he runs a 4-3 defense. And everyone knew the Jayhawks have been running a 3-4. So, how would that factor in the transition? Would there be a major change?

The thought among the fan base was Leipold would bring his defensive coordinator with him, and they were absolutely right. The focus quickly shifted to talking about defense and the scheme Borland has run in the past.

When Lance Leipold was named the head football coach at Kansas, the couple thousand subscribers and football fanatics at Jayhawk Slant immediately started looking into Brian Borland.

This is not the first time Borland has had to install his defense and blend it from a previous staff. He left Wisconsin-Whitewater with Leipold when they went to Buffalo.

Buffalo was running a 3-3-5 when Borland arrived in 2014 and they installed a 4-3. It obviously worked over the years with the success the Bulls defense has shown in recent years.

Last year Buffalo led the MAC in total defense and was second in the league in scoring defense. The last two seasons they led the conference in sacks.

You can throw out numbers and names like 4-3, 3-4, 4-2-5 or nickel and dime, but Borland said building a good defense goes beyond talking about those things.

“I'll answer all your questions about scheme and fronts and all the stuff that you want,” he said. “But quite honestly to me, there's a whole bunch of other defensive concepts and philosophies and things that you need to insist on and stress way beyond the X's and O's part.”

There are four points that Borland will always stress and if they do those things the kind of alignment they are in, is irrelevant. He wants to focus on putting his players in the right position and help them play fast.

He wants his players to play with max effort and be physical.

“If you're not doing those other things right, then you don't have a chance, no matter what you're doing,” he said. “So, we're going to talk a lot and we already have talked a lot about, I call them five things, right? Playing hard. We've already talked about strain, finish, maximum effort, playing fast, keeping things simple enough and making sure you're repping things enough.”

He continued about the things they will stress from day one: “If the guys can know what they're doing and cut loose and play as fast as they can. Playing physical, you know, it's just the nature of the game. And again, lots of teams talk about playing physical. We're going to be about it. Not just talk about it. Playing fundamentally sound, doing things the right way. There is a right and wrong way to do certain things. So, making sure that we're a fundamentally sound team and then, play number five is doing those things all the time. One through four, it's all the time.”

The moral of this story is don’t get caught up in schemes and numbers. Watch for players playing fast, with great effort and being in the right place. That is what Borland wants to see.