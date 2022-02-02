Brian Dilworth inks with the Jayhawks on signing day

All eyes were on Brian Dilworth going into the late signing period. He was the only recruit left on the board who was expected to sign.

Shortly after 7 a.m. eastern Dilworth sent his letter of intent into the University of Kansas.

“Oh, it's great,” Dilworth said. “Everybody's into it. The fans and the community of the Jayhawks are real welcoming. I had a lot of people follow me on Twitter, giving me applause for becoming a Jayhawk and just wishing me the best. I'm proud of it. And the coaches seem just as happy as I am. So, I'm happy to be a Jayhawk.”

It has been a long road for Dilworth to get to signing day. The cornerback from Florida picked up early offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Penn State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Arkansas and several other schools.

He gave a verbal commitment to Auburn but ended backing off that pledge. He went through his senior season uncommitted. When Jordan Peterson was hired as the cornerbacks coach at Kansas, he started to recruit Dilworth.

After a month of phone calls with Peterson he took an official visit to Lawrence. On Sunday when his visit ended, he gave the coaches his commitment.

“It's a big relief,” Dilworth said. “Because I know I have somewhere I love to go, and I have a home after high school with some coaches behind me and parents and everybody else with the Jayhawk community. I'm really relieved that I have a great school to go to, great coaches to coach me and everything else.”

As a junior Dilworth was a first team selection by the Miami Herald. He played football, basketball, and volleyball at Chaminade Madonna High.

After he visited Kansas, head coach Lance Leipold and Jordan Peterson visited Hollywood to see Dilworth and his family.

“After I came back from Kansas, Coach Leipold and Coach Peterson came down to come talk to me about all the papers and signing day things and like that,” he said. “They just welcomed me home to becoming a Jayhawk and just tying it up before I actually signed.”