JayhawkSlant - Brock Burns gets KU offer, visits campus

Brock Burns was hoping to have this summer to show college coaches what he can do. But the Covid-19 pandemic caused the NCAA to shut down all camps.

After putting in a lot of effort and hard work, Burns got some good news last week when he picked up an offer from Kansas.

“I was looking forward to it (summer) because I worked my butt off to get to this point and then it just all shut down,” Burns said. “The offer from Kansas means a lot. You go from nothing at all and no one talking to you and then boom. It shows me they believe in me.”

Burns is being recruited by Brent Dearmon and Luke Meadows. Dearmon has been very active in Arkansas with several recruits.

“He's just a great guy,” Burns said of Dearmon. “He loves to do a bunch of stuff I like to do. He likes to fish. He goes to a good church and we talked about his church and it was pretty cool. He's just an all-around great guy to have as a coach and role model.”

Last year Burns was an all-league selection as a sophomore and is part of an offensive line at Ozark High rated among the best in the state.