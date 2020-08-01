JayhawkSlant - Brock Burns gets KU offer, visits campus

Brock Burns gets KU offer, visits campus
Brock Burns was hoping to have this summer to show college coaches what he can do. But the Covid-19 pandemic caused the NCAA to shut down all camps.
After putting in a lot of effort and hard work, Burns got some good news last week when he picked up an offer from Kansas.
“I was looking forward to it (summer) because I worked my butt off to get to this point and then it just all shut down,” Burns said. “The offer from Kansas means a lot. You go from nothing at all and no one talking to you and then boom. It shows me they believe in me.”
Burns is being recruited by Brent Dearmon and Luke Meadows. Dearmon has been very active in Arkansas with several recruits.
“He's just a great guy,” Burns said of Dearmon. “He loves to do a bunch of stuff I like to do. He likes to fish. He goes to a good church and we talked about his church and it was pretty cool. He's just an all-around great guy to have as a coach and role model.”
Last year Burns was an all-league selection as a sophomore and is part of an offensive line at Ozark High rated among the best in the state.
Kansas was the first school to offer him a scholarship after they evaluated his sophomore film.
“Coach Meadows said he liked my foot work and the way I can move,” Burns said. “We talked about how he needs people to be able to move, because that’s what their RPO offense needs from the offensive line.”
The Jayhawks have been making a lot of connections in the Natural State and things don’t appear to be slowing down. Burns has been learning about the Kansas football program and likes what he sees.
“They're definitely on the rise,” he said. “People are definitely realizing that Kansas is a great place to be and they have some great coaches and some great people.”
Burns, who has put on 30 pounds since last season, said he spent the last several months lifting in his garage with his cousin. With so many places that were restricted he maintained his work ethic to get stronger.
Although he can’t meet with coaches or support staff on campus, Burns wanted to see Lawrence. He and his family made the trip on Saturday to get a better feel for the surroundings. It reminded him of his hometown.
“After seeing the virtual tour, we couldn’t wait to see it in person even if it was just from the outside,” Burns said. “I was really impressed with the campus. Every building I saw was immaculate and I thought it would be flatter like everyone says about Kansas. But it was actually a lot like home.”
They ate at the Big Mill after a recommendation from Les Miles. Before the visit Burns said Kansas was high on list and if things go right, he could make a decision in the near future.
“I might commit in the next few days after I go there,” he said prior to the trip.