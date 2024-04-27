For Heath, it comes down to building relationships and he has been doing that with Agpalsa since he arrived in January.

“He's a cool dude, he really is,” Heath said. “I talk to him once a week for probably about 30 minutes and then I talk to Coach Ianello. Sometimes I will talk to Coach Leipold.”

Andy Kotelnicki and Scott Fuchs were the KU coaches who started recruiting Heath, but they left for other opportunities. Lance Leipold hired Daryl Agpalsa as the offensive line coach and Heath has been talking with him.

Kansas is a school in the mix with Heath, and with the change of coaches in the offseason, he is getting to know the new staff members.

Brock Heath has been on several unofficial visits and is starting to form his plan for official visits. Heath, an offensive lineman from Blue Valley Northwest, said he is continuing to build relationships with coaches.

He also got a different look attending a recent practice speaking with some of the current linemen.

“I was talking to the players when I was there, and they said they really enjoy him (Agpalsa),” Heath said. “They said they think Coach Leipold's is more development-based. It was good to hear that. And with the new coach, everyone's getting reps. That's good to hear.”

Heath recently toured Northwestern, Wisconsin, and Michigan State. This week he announced he has official visits set with Northwestern, Iowa, and Kansas State. Part of his plan was to see as many schools as possible.

“I think it's huge, I feel like it should be for every recruit,” he said. “My strategy going into this, it has been from the start, is just see as many places as possible, or where I'd have interest in. And then narrow it down to some schools where I take official visits to, and then pick a school after that. And I don't plan to commit, necessarily, on an official visit. I'm just trying to get through them all and reevaluate after that.”

The first week of June is open on his schedule and that is a date the Jayhawks are looking at.

“Coach Ianello has been pushing for that June 7th weekend,” Heath said.

Over the next few months, he wants to continue to build relationships with the coaches recruiting him. That is going to be one of the main factors when he chooses a school.

“Some guys may like the top line facilities but for me, I want my line coach to be like my second dad,” Heath said. “And so, it's just building that trust and relationship with that, because you're going to be spending so much time with him over the next four or five years.”