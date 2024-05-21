“Seeing that it was kind of clear that I was someone at the top of their list,” Heath said. “And, you know, as a recruit, as a person, feeling wanted like that is always a good feeling. I feel like I had made that clear that I want to feel like I belong. And they kind of came through on that.”

Heath, who is one of the top offensive line prospects on the board for the KU coaches, took note when they all arrived at Blue Valley Northwest.

“They brought their whole offensive coaching staff to my school staff, I think that was their first visit of the period,” Heath said. “They all came to Northwest and then drove back to Lawrence, so they could go their separate ways to recruit.”

When the coaching staff went on the road to recruit in April, they showed Heath how much he meant to them.

Brock Heath set three of his official visits early, but he still had an opening the first weekend of June. The Kansas coaches have been recruiting him, hoping they get a visit from during that open slot on his schedule.

Heath has maintained one of the most important factors in recruiting are the relationships he is building with coaches. That process paused when Kansas lost Andy Kotelnicki and Scott Fuchs, who were the lead recruiters for him. Kotelnicki left for Penn State and Fuchs for the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes moved quickly to establish new relationships with Heath after they were hired.

When they visited Heath at school, he did not have an official visit set with the Jayhawks.

“It showed they cared,” Heath said. “I talked to Coach Grimes about this, and he said that they wanted there to be pressure for me to take this visit because they do want me. They do want me there. And bringing all five guys was a sign that, like, hey, ‘we're done messing around here.’”

Two weeks ago, Heath had his tonsils removed.

“Coach Agpalsa texted like five times, just making sure I'm okay,” he said. “And he called me two days later, but I still couldn’t speak. But I saw that they care.”

Heath announced Sunday evening will take an official visit to Kansas the weekend of June 7th. The official visit process started earlier this month with a visit to Northwestern. After his visit to Kansas there will be trips to Kansas State and Iowa.

“Even as a kid with no offers, I was just trying to see as much as possible,” he said. “I understand people that find their dream school and commit right away or something like that, but I also feel I would be foolish not to see everything.”

He said he had a good visit to Northwestern and likes the coaching staff. But he wants to make a thorough decision and take other visits.

“I just feel like gathering information, getting the feel of the campus, meeting all the players, talking to the coaches over a period of time, and then going back home and saying, all right, here's how I feel about this school and making decision off that,” Heath said. “I think that's always the best strategy and stick to it.”

His last visit is Kansas State on June 21, and he said deciding in July is a likely possibility.