Brody Pfannenstiel talks about KU offer, return visit this weekend

“It felt amazing,” Pfannenstiel said. “It feels great to see the hard work I’ve been putting in is showing.”

After performing at the KU Elite Camp, he earned a scholarship offer from the Kansas staff.

The 6-foot-4, 230 pound defensive end has turned in a solid summer and catching the attention of college recruiters.

But one player who did is Brody Pfannenstiel from Hoisington, Kan.

There have not been many 2027 local recruits who have walked with away with an offer from Kansas after attending the summer camps.

The players start camp going through tests for 40-yard dash, vertical jump, and basic drills. It was the second part of camp where Pfannenstiel believed he started to show what he can do.

“The combine testing didn’t feel the best definitely could’ve been better, but the one-on-one’s and Indy drills were clicking for me,” Pfannenstiel said.

His performance was good enough to get his first Power Four immediately after camp.

“They liked my explosiveness, physicality and how well I could move,” he said.

Going through camp gave him the chance work with the Kansas coaches like Taiwo Onatolu and Jim Panagos. He said he learned a lot at camp and improved his technique.

“They are great coaches,” he said. “The coaches really work on the attention to detail and showed me what I need to work on.”

He continued his camp tour with stops at Kansas State and Illinois. After the Illinois camp he earned his second Power Four offer. Pfannenstiel said he will not participate in any more camps, but his next stop be back in Lawrence.

He will attend the 2027 Junior Day BBQ this weekend. His recruiting process is just starting, and he listed some things he will look for in his future school.

“What I really look for is a school with great culture and a winning culture,” he said. “I want to be around other people that want to win.”