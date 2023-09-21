Bryce Cabeldue and the Jayhawks offensive line is getting ready for another physical showdown with the BYU front four.

After two games against Illinois and Nevada that have been described as physical by the coaches and players, BYU figures to be much of the same way.

“I think they're a really physical team,” Cabeldue said. “They're going to get after you. They're a pretty chippy team. I think the goal of the offensive line this week is to maintain the physicality that we've had throughout the past three weeks and then just be able to keep improving on that.”

Cabeldue is prepared for that style of play having seen it two weeks in a row and he also gets a good test in practice. He said Cole Petrus gives him good competition on the scout team. Petrus, a redshirt sophomore from St. Louis has been a key player in practice preparing Cabeldue for Saturday’s game.

“Shout out to Cole Petrus,” Cabeldue said. “Cole Petrus is probably the best scout team player that we have. I don't know what it is about that kid. I could go out there and I could block anyone in the world right now, but Cole Petrus has given me the most work. For some reason I cannot block that kid to save my life in pass protection at all.”

Cabeldue is happy to be playing a 2:30 game after three late kickoffs that he said is past his bedtime. See more of what Cabeldue had to say about playing BYU, the Jayhawks rushing attack, and how the offensive line has graded out.