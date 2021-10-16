Bryce Cabeldue sees positive growth from offensive line

Fuchs’ line enters Saturday with a bye week to their advantage, giving the group some additional time to scope out the competition.

“He's a really good coach,” he said. “He is a great man as well. He expects us to be just the toughest people that we can be and the smartest people that we can be. He wants us just to be a great offensive line because he knows that we can and he believes in us.”

Cabeldue looks up to Fuchs and has faith in his direction for building this team’s offensive line.

He’s a part of an offensive line that’s still coming together behind assistant Scott Fuchs and will be tested this Saturday at home against Texas Tech.

Making his way onto the front lines in his freshman season, Bryce Cabeldue has witnessed the first year of the Lance Leipold era from a unique viewpoint.

The Red Raiders are coming off a 52-31 home loss to TCU, picking up their second loss of the season heading into Lawrence. Cabeldue knows his opponent will be playing at a high speed this weekend.

“They have really good movement,” he said. “They play a lot of games. And so being able to get off the ball and run downhill at them, just being able to get some good stuff.”

Dependent on the offensive line, Kansas’ offense will need more support up front against Texas Tech.

The line struggled to keep its focus against Iowa State, letting things slipping away after the rough start in Week 6’s loss in Ames. The Jayhawks have been making progress filtering out some of those mind tricks, according to Cabeldue.

“Mental errors are definitely going down right now,” he said. “We didn't even have a spring ball with this offense. Now that we're coming in and we're learning it a whole lot better, we’re ready to minimize all the missed assignments and just become a better football team.”

Along with eliminating the mistakes off the ball, Cabeldue has also noticed an increased emphasis on protecting the quarterback.

“Last year obviously, we gave up so many sacks,” he said. “And this year, we've started to minimize that. We're creating this real strong brotherhood together. And we created a good relationship with our quarterbacks to where we don't want anyone to hurt the quarterback. We don't want anyone to touch him.”

The lack of spring ball forced Cabeldue to learn at a faster rate than normal. But this change has affected everyone on the line, which has required some extra hours during the regular season.

“We didn't get a spring ball with these coaches and running this offense,” Cabeldue said. “The first time we got to run this offense was during fall camp, it was definitely a little rough, like learning a whole new footwork and a whole new scheme of things.

“Being able to go in there and try to learn how to do it correctly, and being able to execute it, it takes time. But as the season's gone on, we've gotten so much better at it. And as the season keeps going on, we're going be even better and better and better.”