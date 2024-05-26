“I chose KU because of the plan that the coaches showed they clearly have for me,” Cohoon said. “And I believe we’ll make it happen. I talked to everyone on the staff. My main recruiter was Scott Aligo, but I also met with Coach Samuel, Coach Grimes, Leipold, and Travis Goff.”

After meeting with several people at Kansas he decided it was the best place for him. Cohoon spoke with head coach Lance Leipold and athletic director Travis Goff and several staff members before deciding.

Cohoon signed with Syracuse out of high school and spent one season there before entering the transfer portal last month.

Former Maize wide receiver and speedster Bryce Cohoon announced on Saturday he committed to the Kansas football program.

Cohoon had a decorated high school career in football and track. He was chosen to the all-state team in football and was a two-time captain. In track he won the 100m and 200m in class 5A.

“I think everyone sees me as a speed guy, but in the last year I have really grown my skill set in every way,” he said. “I think I’m only going to get better.”

One of the attractions to Kansas was the fact he can be closer to home and play in front of family and friends. A lot of family lives in-state including his father Ty, who played football at Kansas in the late 1990’s.

“Coming back to Kansas and playing that close to home has always been my dream,” Cohoon said. “Being able to have my family that close will be great for me.”

Cohoon has watched the Kansas improve under Leipold going to two straight bowl games and projected to be one of the best teams in the Big 12 this season. Being from the area he has paid close attention to the trajectory of the program.

“Leipold has completely changed the way people think about KU football,” he said. “Growing up watching them, it was never that exciting, now it’s completely different.”

It is a relief for Cohoon to put the transfer process behind him after entering the portal. He will report to Lawrence soon and get ready to start his career as a Jayhawk.

“To me the transfer portal process was even more stressful than the high school recruiting process,” Cohoon said. “But KU has been on me the whole time. So, I’m very thankful to have this opportunity.”