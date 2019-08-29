Bryce Thompson finalizes his school list, visits scheduled
Bryce Thompson has always been regarded as one of the better guards in the 2020 class but this summer he took things to another level. Sitting firmly as a five-star prospect, Thompson heard overtures from some of the nation’s best but his father, Rod Thompson, told Rivals.com that he has cut his school list to a final seven.
One of the top scorers in America, Thompson has become respected for his toughness, work ethic and ability to put points on the scoreboard. The Oklahoma native has been a coveted Big 12 target in recent years and has rewarded the regional powers by placing many on his final list. Thompson is now only considering Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Texas, though Texas Tech remains on the periphery and could receive a visit before his decision.
Thompson was just on Oklahoma’s campus this past weekend and due to his close proximity to the Big 12 program, will not take an official visit to Norman, though he will make another unofficial visit to OU but a date has yet to be set. The same feeling is shared regarding Arkansas and Oklahoma State, though an unofficial visit date for OSU has already been set for the weekend of September 25.
Instead, Thompson has scheduled his first official visit for this weekend where he will be on the campus at Texas. The Longhorns have rarely been connected with Thompson but have made up ground with the five-star in recent months.
North Carolina will only host only host one prospect in the official variety on the weekend of September 6 and that will be Thompson. They have a strong connection with him thanks to assistant coach Steve Robinson formerly coaching his father whenever he was the head coach at Tulsa.
Kansas is the next to host Thompson on the weekend of October 5, and will be in attendance for the Late Night in the Phog Festivities. Michigan State will wrap things up on October 25, and will hold their own Midnight Madness festivities whenever the five-star is on the East Lansing campus.
Thompson will have all his visits completed before November which could lead to an early signing, though a decision on such a move has yet to be determined. KU, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are regarded as the three to beat but much could change this fall. Where he does sign for, one should expect an immediate infusion of scoring, toughness and energy that will make for a positive impact immediately upon his enrollment.