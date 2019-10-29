“After I got changed and showered up, I went to the weight room and watched the game with coach Wilson. They were there just consoling me and just being good friends, coaches, and mentors.”

“It was pretty tough, especially being in the locker room, hearing the crowd roar, and just imagining what big play just happened,” he said. “That was definitely tough, not being able to be out there with my team.

Once he got back to the locker room he cleaned up and watched the rest of the game inside the Anderson Family Football Complex.

Kansas safety Bryce Torneden was called for targeting covering a punt early in the game against Texas Tech. Once the call was confirmed Torneden was ejected from the game.

If there were two silver linings it was the fact the Jayhawks were able to find a way to win without their defensive captain and he won’t miss any time against Kansas State.

Since the penalty was early in the game Torneden will be able to start the game against Kansas State. If the penalty would have occurred in the second half, he would have missed the first half of the Sunflower Showdown.

“I'm not really looking at it as a negative thing,” he said. “I don't think that's really beneficial for the situation, but I'm thankful that I won't miss any more time. I get a chance to get my body right and rested. That's just kind of how I've been looking at it.”

There has been a lot of talk about the battle of in-state teams after Kansas and Kansas State are coming off big wins. Kansas State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year knocking off Oklahoma. The Jayhawks beat Texas Tech on a last-second field and fans from both schools rushed the field.

Torneden has already heard the talk about the Sunflower Showdown.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It would be awesome to see a sold-out crowd, especially here at Memorial Stadium. It would mean the world to me and obviously, to get that win, it would really cap off my senior year and my time being here.”

He also said he looks forward to playing against his former teammates at Free State, Scott Frantz, Jax Dineen, and Keenan Garber.

Before Torneden signed with Kansas he was committed to North Dakota State who was coached by Chris Klieman, now the head coach at Kansas State.

“They’re a great team,” Torneden said. “I have a lot of respect for them and their coaching staff, and Coach Klieman. I'm very excited to go up against them. They're a physical team. They're going to use that clock, but they can also score points when they need to. They are a well-coached team and they're not going to shoot themselves in the foot.”