He also holds offers from Power Five schools Kansas, Texas Tech, and Minnesota.

The safety from Crowley (Tex) has one of the most interesting offers lists a recruit can have. He’s picked up offers from Army, Navy, and Air Force. Then there are several Ivy League schools like Columbia, Penn, Harvard, Yale and others who have offered.

“The visit was a great time,” Bonds said. “I loved the facilities and the environment was great to be around and it ultimately was an awesome visit.”

Bonds first visited Lawrence a year ago in the summer before his junior season.

Bryson Bonds is set to make another visit to Kansas and this time he will experience the game-day atmosphere.

Last spring Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones visited Crowley and shortly after the Jayhawks offered. Lately he has been in constant contact with Kansas staff members.

“I talk to Coach Jones , Coach Bowen, Tyler Olker and Will Redmond the most,” Bonds said. “The coaches and I began talking more frequently pretty recently and I feel like the relationship I am building with them is definitely growing very fast.”

Bonds was an all-state selection and his film caught the staff’s attention and everything has been picking up fast.

“The coaches loved how I moved on film and how I am always around the football,” he said. “They said they liked how I was always trying to be involved in the tackle.”

It has been over a year since Bonds visited campus, so he is looking forward to seeing the program on a Saturday during the season.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the game day atmosphere is like,” he said. “I’m also very excited to meet Coach Miles and definitely talk to the coaches that I have been in contact with over the phone.”

Bonds has a lot of different offers to play at the college level. He’s still trying to sort out his list during the season.

He hopes to find a future home that gives him a family-type environment.

“The most important things for me when choosing a school is the overall family feeling in the locker room, as well as how well I can relate to the coaches,” he said. “Also, how I relate to the university as a whole.”

Bonds said if the unofficial visit goes well he plans to schedule an official with Kansas.