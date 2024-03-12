“And then I got to actually talk to some players this time. I sat with Quentin Skinner and then Keaton (Kubecka). So, it was good to talk to them.”

“Every time I go back, I love all the coaches there,” Hayes said. “They show tremendous respect to me and my family. The game experience was great. Obviously, against the rival K-State and the crowd was going to be pumping and it definitely was. I got to talk to Leipold at halftime, so that was good to see him again.

Hayes has been to Lawrence several times and the visit gave him a chance to be around the coaching staff again. The latest visit gave him a new experience with an opportunity to be around the players.

The Jayhawks are sitting in the top three for Bryson Hayes . The wide receiver from Maize recently took an unofficial visit to Kansas when the Jayhawks played Kansas State in basketball.

Hayes has had several conversations with wide receivers coach Terry Samuel. He is getting to hear more about the offense as he gets to know offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

“I've talked to him for a few weeks now,” Hayes said of Grimes. “He calls me a lot. We text a lot. I heard he'll pass when he's got the receivers. He'll run when he's got the running back. He's not afraid to take some deep shots.”

There will be another unofficial visit to Kansas this spring. He plans to visit KU, Kansas State, and Nebraska. He does not have a date set but would like to take one when Kansas quarterback commit David McComb will be there.

“I plan on going up to a KU spring practice,” he said. “I think I might go up because David said he’s going to try to go. I might go up with David. I've been chatting with him a lot. I met him at the KU-KSU football game. We both went and we've been texting ever since.”

Hayes said after the track season he will start his official visits in June. He will take trips to Kansas State, Nebraska, and Kansas who he said are his top three. He discusses what stands out about the schools on his list.

Nebraska: “They're kind of like a sleeping giant. They are a great team, and they compete for a national championship. Obviously, they got a new coaching staff. They just got two great quarterbacks in their room and they're rebuilding. It'd definitely be cool to be a part of.”

Kansas State: “Obviously I grew up in Kansas and my sister went to K-State. So, I've always known growing up I was a fan of Coach Klieman. He's done a tremendous job there. They're never going to be a team that can't win football games and that's something big. You go there, you're going to know you're going to be with a good, solid team and good, solid coaches.”

Kansas: “They are up and coming. I think they're actually where they exactly want to be. They used to be really good and then they had some down years, and they definitely found their coach that they want to keep until he retires. And that's big to know that if you go a place, you have a coach that as of right now he wants to retire there. He's made all his moves and he's done a tremendous job turning the program at KU around. I mean, to see what he's done in the past couple of years, it definitely brings excitement.”