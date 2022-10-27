“I am sending all my transcripts out to Kansas and after that I am hoping to set up the visit,” he said.

Kruize said he hopes to take an official visit to Kansas for one of the final home games against Oklahoma State or Texas.

“It's been good talking to Coach Fuchs,” Kruize said. “I mean it's been really good. They are showing some love, checking in on me once or twice a week. Just showing a lot of love and they just seem like they care. So, that’s been real good.”

Buffalo Kruize has two official visits left and he wants to make sure he is getting the most out of his last visits.

Kruize is in a unique situation because he is not playing football this year. He is sitting out to preserve a year of eligibility at the division one level but has the advantage of practicing every day with his team.

“Because I'm not playing, I'm treating this year like a red shirt because it is,” he said. “I've been blessed and fortunate enough where I'm able to practice with my team. I have practiced with pads on and done conditioning, lift with them and that's just been able to keep me in shape and on track. And then I just come home and do homework, which is going good. I’ve got A’s and B’s this semester right now. So, all I do right now is football and schoolwork.”

He has been keeping close tabs on the football program from California. He watched the Baylor game and talked with one of his coaches about it since he attended Baylor.

“I mean obviously they came out extremely hot. They looked amazing, and they've had some injuries around all around,” he said. “Like (Jalon) Daniel's getting injured was hard. But I mean the other quarterback has been doing really good.

“Even the last game with Baylor, one of my coaches went to Baylor. He was telling me it was going to be a hard game. But I mean to do that at their home field, it was a close game. I think they should have won that game, but that's just football. Next Saturday but they'll bounce back and play pretty well.”

Kruize took an official visit to New Mexico State last January and another to Troy in the spring. He recently visited UTSA and has two visits left.

“I still have two more I can take, and I don't know if I plan on taking both of them,” he said. “So, I'm probably taking one more. Preferably be out to Kansas. You know I’m just looking for that right fit in all directions. Every aspect being their offensive scheme is something that would benefit me. When I choose a school, I want to make sure I can see myself living there and the culture of the football team.”