Buffalo players talk about Matt Gildersleeve

Today is the first time Matt Gildersleeve will get to work with the football players in the program. Gildersleeve was hired by Lance Leipold to oversee the Jayhawks strength and conditioning program. He followed Leipold from Buffalo where he had the same role. We talked with several players who will be coming from Buffalo to get their thoughts on Gildersleeve.

The players will meet with Gildersleeve for the first time on Tuesday

Ron McGee- DL

"Oh, his energy is what stands out. I feel like his energy speaks for itself. You know he brings really high energy every day. Even on the holidays. There's never a dull moment with Coach Sleeve, and I feel like these players are really going to enjoy him being here."

Eddie Wilson- DL

"He's the same way, just like Coach Leipold. He wants the best out of you or he's going to force it out of you.. He's going to be on you every day until you get it and understand the process. That's something you hear from the coaches a lot. The process is buying in, and I truly believe in that. That's why we had so much success at Buffalo."

Mike Novitsky- OL

"The one thing about Coach Gildersleeve that people really, start to know just meeting him once he steps inside of a room he's going to demand the best out of you. And every day when you're working out and you're going through camp, sometimes it's tough to get that extra push, but he will always be there waiting at the front door of the facility making sure that you bring your best out of you today. That you're getting better, one percent better and that you're pushing to be the best version of yourself everyday."

Trevor Wilson- WR

"Coach Sleeve, that's the man right there. Once again it's the energy. Coach Sleeve comes with a lot of energy. He's very enthusiastic and he also takes a lot of time to get to know the players individually to find out exactly what they need. As a team we would love his workouts, just because of the fun we have and the energy he brings."

Rich Miller- LB