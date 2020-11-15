Bye-week Grades: The top overall top 10
Here is a look at the PFF overall grades through seven games and the leaders combining offense and defense. To qualify a player must have at least 150 snaps in the first seven games.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news