BYU is coming into Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night looking to shoot three-pointers. The Cougars rank No.2 in the country in three-point attempts in the country with 32.4 attempts per game.

“I think they take the most in our league by a pretty good amount and I mean they're a high-scoring team so I mean we're just going to have to play the defense that we know we're capable of playing and see what happens,” Nicolas Timberlake said.

Head coach Bill Self knows that it will be a tough matchup, and respects the amount of players the Cougars have that can knock it down from deep.

“It's actually a good style of play,” Self said. “You got five guys with their starters that can all shoot threes and then you got four guys at all times in the game that can shoot threes even when they go to the bench. We're going to have to do some things differently because I still believe in my heart even though I say I don't coach it this way I still believe in my player's minds we still defend from the inside out and this is a game we need to defend from the outside in.”

BYU presents the largest threat from three-point range the Jayhawks have seen all season, but as Jayhawk fans are well aware, they’ve been burnt on a couple of occasions in Big 12 Conference play. West Virginia’s nine threes in the first half and Iowa State’s 14 makes from range start the conversation.

Timberlake was asked if he thinks the Jayhawks’ approach to guarding the three has changed since games like West Virginia and Iowa State, but he is under the impression that they have stepped up their intensity when guarding the three.

“Not necessarily,” Timberlake said. “I mean I think we've just been guarding better, just beating people to the spots rather than having them throw the first move.”

All in all, Self knows that the approach against BYU is going to have to look different because the Cougars are going to shoot it from deep a lot no matter how they are guarded. He’s hoping the Jayhawks can slow down their opponent’s success rate from three.

“I think the way that we teach things and everything you know, no easy basket, no straight line drive, no angles on the post, all these things are things that you really put in kids' minds that this really impacts you,” Self said. “If they shoot 33% from three they've had a great shooting night because that's the same shooting 50% from two. Whenever you shoot 50% from two you usually win so it's going to be a challenge.”



