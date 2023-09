After the BYU game O.J. Burroughs, Luke Grimm, Kenny Logan, and Cobee Bryant talked about the win.

Kenny Logan

Kenny Logan got a pick six and he said that was first of career. He said he never had a pick six since he's been playing football back to his Pop Warner days.

O.J. Burroughs

Burroughs talked about the defensive performance and how they feed off each other for energy. He said they have to continue to improve and not get complacent.

Cobee Bryant

Bryant talked about his hit and score that set the tone for the defense.

Luke Grimm